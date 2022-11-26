Submit Release
Famous Canadian LEGO® Artist to make several appearances in the United States during 2023

Lego® artist Paul Hetherington

Paul Hetherington's LEGO® creations will be on display throughout America

UNITED STATES, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Hetherington is an internationally recognized LEGO Artist. He is a master storyteller and has a distinct visual style that skillfully uses color, scale, and textures. His work has been featured in books, magazines, news stories, and online blogs. Paul has been creating fantasy themed LEGO creations for the past 20 years.

His creations are full of detail and movement that capture the imagination of the viewer. Paul is famous for winning the Best in Show award a record five times at BrickCon in Seattle. He was selected in 2016 as the Builder of the Year on the popular Brothers Brick LEGO blog. In 2019, Paul was chosen by LEGO to display his creations in the LEGO House Masterpiece Gallery in Billund, Denmark. Paul enjoys attending LEGO fan events and bringing inspiration to others. "I delight in inspiring creators of all ages with my LEGO fantasy creations," said Hetherington.

In 2023 you will be able to see many of his Lego creations on exhibit at the BrickUniverse INSPIRE Tour making stops in cities across America. To find out more about Paul’s work visit his website: www.paulhetheringtonartist.com

Sara Davis
Brickuniverse
