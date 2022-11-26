"Give A Tip" Campaign Action Packs to Help Holiday Shoppers Champion The Underserved on Small Business Saturday®
Self-employed Contractors are the often-forgotten subset in small business communities. These cash-strapped independents rely on tips to make ends meet because they often don't quality for financing.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a part of its mission to equip and inspire people of faith with the tools to actively “outreach to the unreached™, Share Your Faith Cards announces the availability of Give A Tip Action Packs.
This Small Business Saturday outreach initiative aims to connect holiday shoppers with underserved segments of local small businesses, building on the trend of socially conscious consumerism in spreading hope, happiness, and helpfulness in our communities.
What is the “Give A Tip” Campaign?
The “Give A Tip” Campaign encourages shoppers to become neighborhood champions, adopting and supporting the underserved and disadvantaged among small businesses, with Tipping Cards -- tangible expressions of allyship, generosity, and thanksgiving for their presence in our communities.
The retail services sector is particularly underrepresented on Small Business Saturday, which is what prompted the organization’s focus on tip giving.
“Self-employed Contractors are the often-forgotten subset in small business communities,” said Kimberly Kelly, Project Lead at Share Your Faith Cards. “These cash-strapped independents mostly rely on tips to make ends meet because they often do not quality for traditional financing to fund operating costs. Typically, 1099 contractors serve as the hired help within small retail service businesses. Unlike payroll employees, they face many more financial hardships, having to immediately pay out upwards of 45% of their earnings for income taxes, health insurance premiums, and upfront business expenses such as equipment, tools, supplies, uniforms, vehicles, gas, and the like. This reality sparked the need for us to create a fun, feel-good, and inspiring tool to address this disparity.”
How Can Shoppers Play a Part in Supporting Underserved Small Businesses?
❶ Secure a “Give A Tip” Action Pack.
Your Action Pack includes an assortment of sixteen industry-specific Tip Greeting Cards with white gratuity envelopes. Each Tipping Card features an inside pocket to securely hold a cash tip or gift card. Card messaging features uplifting words of thanksgiving and encouragement along with inspiring scriptures from the bestselling book of all time1, the Holy Bible.
❷ Shop small and shop local.
Prioritize your holiday shopping to target underreached and underserved sectors, like retail service businesses. These include: ● Food & Grocery Delivery Drivers (Door Dash, Uber Eats) ● House Cleaning & Maid Services ● Hair, Nail, & Beauty Salons ● Package Delivery Services (Amazon, UPS) ● Pet Groomers ● Spas & Massage ● Restaurants & Catering ● Rideshare Services (Lyft, Uber)
❸ Participants are encouraged to give generously to gain immeasurably.
The rewards of giving to support small, local service providers are immeasurable.
“Give, and you will receive. Your gift will return to you in full — pressed down, shaken together to make room for more, running over, and poured into your lap. The amount you give will determine the amount you get back.”
- Luke 6:38
Important Dates to Remember:
November 26, 2022 - Small Business Saturday
November 28, 2022 - Cyber Monday
November 29, 2022 - Giving Tuesday
About Small Business Saturday®
Originating in 2010 as an initiative to combat the recession, credit provider American Express created Small Business Saturday as a day to promote local small business holiday shopping with consumers.
About Share Your Faith Cards
ShareYourFaith.Shop is the resource hub for Share Your Faith Cards, a collection of mission-focused greeting cards and Christian evangelism tools created by Kimberly Kelly Cards, a small creative design studio that operates out of Ireland and Atlanta, Georgia. Our unique, cause-driven and faith-based line of greeting cards, tipping and gratuity cards, giftable magnet cards, and the I-CARE Package are crafted with a purpose to outreach to the unreached.
