Fans of Magic, Mentalism, and Illusion Can Now Purchase Tickets to the Phoenix Edition of The Ryan Beyer Experience Tour
The Ryan Beyer Experience Tour Presents, "A Night of Magic, Mystery, and Mayhem" on January 22nd, 2023 at Tempe Center for the Arts Theatre
Come... Interact, Smile, Laugh, Escape for a Little Bit, and Make Some Long Lasting Memories with Us”TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is something about magic performances that capture people's attention and holds them captive. Perhaps it is the mystery of it all, or the sense of wonder felt when something seemingly impossible is accomplished.
— Ryan Beyer, Host of The Ryan Beyer Experience Tour
Whatever the reason, magic shows are a great way to spend an evening out. The Ryan Beyer Experience Tour brings a performance that is unlike any other, blending magic, mentalism, and illusion into one amazing show. And now that the Phoenix Edition of the tour is coming up, there's no better time to buy tickets. All ages are welcome at this family-friendly show.
The Ryan Beyer Experience Tour is coming to Tempe, Arizona for one night only on January 22nd for a single 7:30 pm show.
Husband, father, magician, and big dreamer, Ryan Beyer is the Host and Master of Ceremonies. Ryan has had a successful launch of "The Ryan Beyer Experience Tour", which took place in November. The inaugural show was a sold-out performance in Las Vegas and he is looking forward to the Phoenix Edition of the show, which precedes their House of Blues venue in Myrtle Beach in June.
When asked what kind of performance attendees might expect to see on The Ryan Beyer Experience tour, Ryan stated, "The works! Close-up, parlor, stage – illusions and manipulation, mentalism, side-show, bizarre."
The Phoenix Edition includes the following performers:
Benny James: For over 25 years, Benny James has been entertaining audiences with his love of comedy and magic. Starting his career on stage at the age of 7, he has worked his comedic skills for years, performing sketches and routines from the likes of Abbott and Costello and Red Skelton. It wasn't until working in a circus as a clown that he found his passion for magic. That passion would lead to more opportunities to work in film and TV as an actor, appearing in such films as "Cowboys and Aliens", and "True Grit", as well as TV shows "Longmire" and Gunslingers". He even played a starring role as the villainous Murakami in the Award-Winning Short Film "Mr. Sushi". When not performing as a magician or actor, he works as a private ballroom dance teacher and a consultant for other magicians.
Dave Johnson: Dave Johnson started performing magic and mentalism when he was just five years old. Spending thousands of hours perfecting his art, he has received many accolades from the public and his peers. He takes his art very seriously, especially when compared to his counterpart. Keeping HER on task is a trick in itself!
Gabe Lim: Gabe started his magic journey while in college with the University of Arizona’s magic club. After countless hours practicing and perfecting his craft, he was named a finalist in the Society of American Magicians’ stage magic contest in 2022. Gabe has worked alongside circus performers showcasing his abilities, and even manages his own circus troupe. He has also worked as a street performer locally in Phoenix, as well as performed for high-class corporate events. Gabe likes to blend both stage and close-up together for one high-class magical experience.
John Fitzsimmons: The Comedy Trickster has appeared on every major TV network in the nation including appearances on "America's Got Talent", "The Gong Show", "I Can See Your Voice", and he most recently appeared on Penn & Teller's show - "Fool Us".
John has also performed his magic on 3 different TEDx stages and is also a 3-time GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS holder.
Valerie Spell: She was one of five magicians selected to perform at the Society of American Magician's stage competition in Las Vegas and was also selected to perform at the International Brotherhood of Magician's stage competition in Atlanta in 2022. As an engineer and 2nd-degree black belt, Valerie likes to incorporate new inventions into her act and martial arts into her movements to create a one-of-a-kind experience. Valerie hopes to inspire other girls' gender stereotypes, whether it be in magic, engineering, or any other male-dominated field.
The Post Show VIP Includes Kent Axell: Kent Axell is a charming heathen who knows what you're thinking. After directing the highest-rated close-up magic show in NYC for 6 years running, Kent ventured to Las Vegas where he currently lives and performs. Kent's work has been featured on National Geographic's Brain Games, and Masters of Illusion.
The show will take place at Tempe Center for the Arts Theatre.
Tickets must be purchased in advance.
TICKETS: $25 - 45 REG | $60 VIP (Orchestra rows A-C, Balcony 1 and Orch. box seats, front row middle Parterre)*
*VIP Experience includes:
- Premium Seating
- A VIP lanyard
- A show poster - autographed by the performers
- A meet and greet with a photo opportunity.
Theater doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.
TCA Gift Shop, Lounge, and The Gallery at TCA open one hour prior to showtime
For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:
Mike Hankins, Executive Producer at mike@theexperiencetour.com
About the Author:
SBMS Media is a full-service marketing, advertising, and PR company located in San Diego. They provide services to performers nationwide who are looking to gain brand exposure.
Nicole Ann Crocker
Small Business Marketing Solutions Corporation
+1 760-535-5592
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn