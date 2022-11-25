Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of November 15, 2022, short interest in 3,471 Nasdaq Global Market℠ securities totaled 10,346,655,385 shares compared with 10,444,123,033 shares in 3,440 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of October 31, 2022. The mid-November short interest represents 2.47 days compared with 2.81 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,061 securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market℠ totaled 2,038,404,783 shares at the end of the settlement date of November 15, 2022, compared with 2,075,287,895 shares in 2,065 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 2.07 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.77.

In summary, short interest in all 5,532 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,385,060,168 shares at the November 15, 2022 settlement date, compared with 5,505 issues and 12,519,410,928 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.39 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.56 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx

or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

