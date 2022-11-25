Prominent Financial Consultants are Excited to Announce their Personal and Business Word Class Services

Rafael Rosario, Jr., CEO, and Founder of Prominent Financial Consultants, provides personal and world-class business services to new and existing clients. They are enthusiastic about their services and what they have to offer.

Prominent Financial Consultants, led by founder Rafael Rosario Jr, provides world-class services to personal and business clients and has over 10,000 happy clients. They're launching a Black Friday Special. Personal and business clients who use the Promo Code "BF2022" will receive a 25% discount on services ordered.

"The team and Prominent Financial Consultants are committed to resolving any issue. They assisted me with my taxes, and Rafael assisted me in improving my credit score. They are extremely professional and have expanded my financial options. I highly recommend Prominent Financial Consultants. They provide excellent service and communication skills," recently reviewed a delighted client.

The team at Prominent Financial Consultants is passionate about assisting individuals and business owners in achieving their financial goals.

Rafael Rosario Jr. is a financial accounting and comptroller professional with over ten years of experience. He founded Prominent Credit Repair while attending Florida International University. He'd realized how important it is to understand the financial aspects of daily life.

Prominent Financial Consultants' mission is to empower individuals' financial freedom. They are excited to launch their Black Friday Special, giving individuals and businesses a 25% discount if the Promo Code "BF2022" is used. This will be their biggest sale of the year, and their offer is only available for a limited time. Visit their website to learn more about Prominent Financial Consultants Black Friday Special www.prominentfc.com/blackfriday.

The Personal and Business World Class Services offered by Prominent Financial Consultants are listed below.

Personal World Class Services include:

- Credit Repair

- Personal Bookkeeping

- Income Taxes

- Financial Analysis

- Business Incorporation

Business World Class Services include:

- Bookkeeping

- Comprehensive Payroll

- Registered Agent Services

- Real-Time Business Analysis

- Corporate Taxes

All the above-listed Business and Personal World Class Services qualify for Prominent Financial Consultants limited Black Friday Special. Clients are encouraged to contact them for more details and to take advantage of 25% off their order using Promo Code "BF2022."

Media Contact

Prominent Financial Consultants

Rafael Rosario

United States