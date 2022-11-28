Iconic Lithuania Tie Dye® Basketball T-Shirts 30th Anniversary Three Decade Longevity Still Very Popular with Collectors

Original Lithuania Tie Dyed Slam-Dunking Skullman® 1992 © Copyright & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs. Lithuania Tie Dye®, Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® and all related indicia are official trademarked brands of Greg Speirs. Official Licensor/ Exclusive Source.

Greg Speirs, creator of the Lithuania Tie Dye®, Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® Brand Uniforms Jerseys and all related indicia are official trademarked brands of Greg Speirs. Official Licensor/ Exclusive Source/ Original Creator