Iconic Lithuania Tie Dye® Basketball T-Shirts 30th Anniversary Three Decade Longevity Still Very Popular with Collectors

Original Lithuania Tie Dyed Slam-Dunking Skullman Trademark and Brand

Original Lithuania Tie Dyed Slam-Dunking Skullman® 1992 © Copyright & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs.

30th Anniversary of Greg Speirs world famous Lithuanian Tie Dyed Slam Dunking Skeleton

Greg Speirs, creator of the Lithuania Tie Dye®, Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® Brand

30th Year Lithuania Tie Dye ® Slam Dunking Skeleton T-Shirts unveiled I New York’s Times Square

30th Anniversary Year Commemorative Lithuania Tie Dye® Slam Dunking Skeleton Jerseys unveiled in the center of the world Times Square, NYC

30 Year Longevity for the Brand- Vintage Editions of Greg Speirs' Lithuania Tie Dye® sell for Hundreds of Dollars Online

Still a Very Sought After Brand with Collectors - Vintage Editions Sell for Hundreds of Dollars Online. Slammin® Skullman® Lithuania Tie Dye® is a Solid Brand with an Amazing, Proven 30 Year Longevity”
— Mike Thompson
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lithuanian Tie Dyed Skullman Uniforms became an international household icon when seen on the world stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics. They were created by a New York fashion designer so the Lithuanian Olympic Men’s basketball team could have something fun to wear during the Olympics. But they ended up wearing them at the bronze medal ceremonies on an international platform for the world to see.

Immediately the public wanted to know where they came from and where they could buy one. The way-out warm-ups were created by New York art director and fashion designer Greg Speirs. They started selling and became a hot collectible. Speirs saw it as great opportunity to help the team and chose to donate all of what would have been his profits to the team. Instead of receiving any royalties he let 100% go to the team, at that point becoming the major funder of the team.

https://www.pr.com/press-release/448933

The story was also documented in the in the 2012 movie "The Other Dream Team" highlighting Lithuanians’ experiences behind the Iron Curtain, where elite athletes were subjected to brutalities of communism. Lithuania’s basketball stars shared a common goal – to utilize their athletic gifts to help free their country. Aside from the hardships on the road to the 92' Olympics, the film celebrates the artist’s famous Skullman tie-dyed uniforms, now an historic piece of Olympic fashion history.

http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3998173/

Listen to the interview:
http://www.gregspeirs.com/greg-speirs-audio-interview-by-the-other-dream-team-documentary-film/

Skullman was also enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993:
http://www.lithuaniatshirt.com/basketball%20hall%20of%20fame.htm

"The 1992 Lithuanian Basketball Team represents what happens in freedom...people excel. Winning the bronze medal was not only a victory in sports but symbolized triumphing over communism itself. Skullman® symbolized coming up from the ashes. It's not a dead skeleton at all but Skullman® is a live skeleton rising from nothing, full of life and reborn. It's about life and rebirth. It’s about freedom and free enterprise." added Speirs.

https://www.amworldgroup.com/blog/lithuanian-slam-dunking-skeleton-back-for-the-other-dream-team-documentary

About the Property: The brand is an independent property created by the designer Greg Speirs and is not part of any other entity. The brand stands alone as a separate independent property owned by the designer. All licensing rights originate from and belong to the Licensor and the creator, Greg Speirs.

About the designer:
Greg Speirs is the creator of the 1970’s rock magazine Grooves and came up in the New York publishing and advertising world during the 1970’s and 1980’s, named to Who’s Who in the World & Who’s Who in America. Past projects include Olympic bobsleds for Prince Albert of Monaco for the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics in Japan and the Calgary 1995 World Cup. He was named to the prestigious Society of Illustrators in NYC in 1975 and 1976.

Marketed and sold consistently for 30 years, Greg's continuous efforts in promoting and marketing the brand keeping it in the public's mind for a consistant three decades is the reason for its popularity and longevity causing it's collectibility. The 2022 Official 30th Anniversary Lithuania Tie Dye® Tees and Hoodies are available from www.skullman.com

“The story was a major news event impacting popular culture, taking its place in history. His creation of the iconic apparel had a major influence on the future of sports fashion, changing the way it was perceived and viewed. We're grateful to Greg for that. The Tie Dyed Slammin® Skullman® became a legendary household icon.” said Mike Thompson of Slammin Sports®.

https://sgbonline.com/original-1992-skullman-basketball-uniforms-return-to-lithuania/

The Official and Officially Licensed Lithuania Tie Dye® & Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® Original 1992 and the new 2022 30th Anniversary Edition T-Shirts and Hoodies are all available from the www.Skullman.com website.

1992 © Copyright & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs. Lithuania Tie Dye®, Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® and all related indicia are official trademarked brands of Greg Speirs. Official Licensor/ Original Source/ All rights reserved. www.skullman.com

Mike Thompson
Slammin Sports'
licensing@skullman.com
30 Anniversary Lithuania Tie Dye® Skullman Basketball Uniforms T-Shirt Tees in production The Original. 1992 - 2022 Official Licensor Original, Exclusive Source

Iconic Lithuania Tie Dye® Basketball T-Shirts 30th Anniversary Three Decade Longevity Still Very Popular with Collectors

