ARTwarming Winter at CCM Jolliest Christmas is back in town

MACAU, November 25 - The Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, is launching the ARTwarming Winter, kicking off its newest edition with Arty Christmas, an artistic jamboree for all ages. This holiday celebration lasts till early next year with the staging of two children’s shows, inviting kids and their families to join the sensorial baby theatre Sweet Dream in the Woods and the popular puppetry parade The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Arty Christmas----------------------------------------------------------------------25.12.2022

Artists from various fields will create fun-filled, bonding moments for families at this year’s Arty Christmas. Inviting all audiences to its premises, the Cultural Centre opens its doors, taking kids on a backstage tour, a magical journey through a pop-up theatre book and an immersive story telling time. For the more energetic boys and girls, CCM organized capoeira, street and acro-dance sessions that will leave everyone buzzing. Besides, the CCM Square will become a busy spot, welcoming families to mingle outdoors with a bunch of clowns and story tellers. Finally, as usual, this celebration will be staging the joys of music in a mini-concert by the Singing Club’s young voices.

Sweet Dream in the Woods ----------------------------------------------------25-29.12.2022

This first-time theatre experience will stimulate the senses of tots up to 15 months, letting them wander around, moving to the rhythms of live world music, led through each corner of a staged forest by a pair of friendly dancers. Immersed in the sounds of exotic and traditional instruments, from the acoustic guitar and nose flute to the asalato, this play will encourage the tiny audience to engage with nature on a theatrical setting.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar ---------------------------------------31.12.2022-01.01.2023

The Very Hungry Caterpillar, welcomes little theatre goers and their reminiscing parents into its enchanting, colourful world. Based on one of the most popular children’s book series of all time, this captivating play brings to life Eric Carle’s well-known stories, introducing young kids to a parade of lively puppets. Originally created by Jonathan Rockefeller, this Shanghainese production will introduce the audience to other characters jumping from bestselling classic stories by Carle like Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, 10 Little Rubber Ducks and the Very Lonely Firefly.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau has been strictly following local anti-epidemic guidelines, implementing appropriate measures at cultural activities. As such, all participants must wear face masks, undergo temperature checks, scan the Venue QR Code, and cooperate with the relevant crowd control directions. Those with fever or respiratory infection symptoms will not be allowed in. It’s worth noting that the venue will operate at a 75% capacity for all the shows of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, hence requiring patrons to either present proof of a Covid-19 primary vaccination course (two doses) completed at least 14 days prior to the show date, or a negative nucleic acid test issued within the previous 48 hours. Those failing to comply with these requirements will not be allowed in the auditorium and tickets will not be refunded.

Organized by the Cultural Centre, the Arty Christmas is a free entry celebration devised for children and families. Tickets for Sweet Dream in the Woods and The Very Hungry Caterpillar will be available from 27 November (Sunday) at CCM’s box office and Macao Ticketing Network outlets at various discounts. For details please visit CCM’s website at www.ccm.gov.mo or call (853) 2840 0555.