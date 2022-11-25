Herman Law Files Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf of Sex Abuse Survivors of Dr. Hadden Against The New York and Presbyterian Hospital, (f/k/a Columbia University Hospital)

This Suit is Filed Under The New York Adult Victims Act

Attorney Jeff Herman, Will Be Holding A Press Conference On Monday, November 28th 2022 At 1PM In Front Of The New York and Presbyterian Hospital

Herman Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against The New York and Presbyterian Hospital. For decades, Robert Hadden, M.D., allegedly sexually assaulted women while working at the prestigious Columbia University Hospital and its affiliated hospitals and medical offices. It is alleged that Dr. Hadden sexually abused hundreds of female patients under the guise of purported gynecological and obstetrical care.

According to attorney Jeff Herman, "This case represents the importance of the Adult Victims Act. We believe there are hundreds of women who were sexually assaulted by Dr. Hadden, and this case is intended to give them a voice and a measure of justice. We intend to uncover and expose everything about this horrific matter."

Please see below for a summary of the facts from the complaint:

Between approximately 1992 and 2012, HADDEN sexually abused hundreds of female patients under the guise of purported gynecological and obstetrical care.

Upon information and belief, DEFENDANTS were put on notice by numerous victims of HADDEN including, but not limited to, the following instances: In 1992, a nurse who worked with HADDEN walked in on HADDEN sexually abusing a victim at one of DEFENDANTS' facilities. When the nurse reported to her supervisor that she had observed HADDEN sexually abusing a patient, the supervisor's response was for the nurse to "keep quiet", "stay with your doctor", and "don't let him get himself in trouble." In 1993, DEFENDANTS received a letter detailing HADDEN's sexual abuse of a victim. DEFENDANTS responded that they would investigate, but no further action was taken. HADDEN remained in his position and continued to sexually abuse patients. In 1994, DEFENDANTS received a letter from a victim of HADDEN's that detailed the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of HADDEN at one of DEFENDANTS' hospitals. The head of the hospital's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit responded with a letter to the victim acknowledging receipt and stated that the victim's concerns would be addressed. According to the victim, no one from the hospital ever followed up or took action.



This suit would not have been possible without New York Legislature's passing of the Adult Victims Act on November 24th, 2022. As a result of the Adult Victims Act's one-year window, victims must swiftly assess and prepare any potential claims they may have against the entities responsible for their abuse.

WHERE: IN FRONT OF NEW YORK-PRESBYTERIAN COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY IRVING MEDICAL CENTER

ADDRESS: 630 W 168TH ST, NEW YORK, NY 10032

WHEN: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH AT 1:00PM

