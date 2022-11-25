INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against DLocal Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DLocal Limited ("DLocal" or "the Company") DLO for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DLocal is the subject of a report published by Muddy Waters Research on November 16, 2022. The report, titled, "DLO: 'History Never Repeats Itself, but it Does Often Rhyme'", concludes that "DLO is likely a fraud." The report claims that the Company "has repeated disclosures about its TPV and accounts receivable that flatly contradict one another. There is also a contradictory discrepancy between two key subsidiaries' accounts payable and accounts receivable. These types of seemingly innocuous misstatements are, instead, often signs of cooked books because it can become quite a strain to keep the numbers straight once you start manipulating them." The report adds, "Management and directors dumped an extraordinary ~$1 billion in shares within the first five months of DLO being public. A spate of recent high-level departures brings to mind the idiom about 'rats fleeing a sinking ship.'" Based on this report, shares of DLocal fell by more than 37% in intraday trading on the same day.

