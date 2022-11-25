/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada improves sickness benefits under the Employment Insurance system/
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, will be in Vancouver to announce changes to Employment Insurance sickness benefits.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
Date:
|
Friday, November 25, 2022
|
|
|
Time:
|
9:45 a.m. PST
|
|
|
Place:
|
Canadian Cancer Society
|
|
Atrium
|
|
565 10th Avenue West
|
|
Vancouver, British Columbia
To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 8:00 a.m. PST on Friday, November 25, 2022. Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or virtual. Further information will be provided upon registration.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c5234.html