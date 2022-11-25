Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,057 in the last 365 days.

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada improves sickness benefits under the Employment Insurance system/

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, will be in Vancouver to announce changes to Employment Insurance sickness benefits.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:

Friday, November 25, 2022


Time:

9:45 a.m. PST


Place:

Canadian Cancer Society

Atrium

565 10th Avenue West

Vancouver, British Columbia

To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 8:00 a.m. PST on Friday, November 25, 2022. Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or virtual. Further information will be provided upon registration.

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c5234.html

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada improves sickness benefits under the Employment Insurance system/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.