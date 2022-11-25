/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada improves sickness benefits under the Employment Insurance system/

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, will be in Vancouver to announce changes to Employment Insurance sickness benefits.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Friday, November 25, 2022



Time: 9:45 a.m. PST



Place: Canadian Cancer Society

Atrium

565 10th Avenue West

Vancouver, British Columbia

To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 8:00 a.m. PST on Friday, November 25, 2022. Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or virtual. Further information will be provided upon registration.

