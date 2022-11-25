Silvergate Capital Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Silvergate Capital

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Silvergate Capital Corp. (“Silvergate” or “Company”) (NYSE: SI).



If you acquired Silvergate securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003 or our toll free number 1 (800) 290-1952.

On November 17, Bear Cave published an article entitled “The Great Crypto Collapse” discussing the exposures of Silvergate and other banks to the recent crypto collapse. Among other things, the article notes that Silvergate is mentioned in a forfeiture application connected to a money laundering operation, which allegedly states:

“Records produced by Silvergate Bank found: (i) During the period of September 2021 to June 2022 ten companies had transferred a total of over $425 million dollars off these cryptocurrency trading platforms into accounts held at different US banks, (ii) The accounts were receiving funds in the same pattern as those . . . used to facilitate the laundering of illicit funds.”

On November 17, 2022, Silvergate shares fell $3.44 per share, about 11%, to close at $27.90 per share.

