INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Informs Investors That a Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 3, 2023

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Freshworks Inc. FRSH ("Freshworks" or the "Company"), certain of the Company's directors and officers, and the underwriters of Freshworks' September 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"), alleging violations of §§11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933. If you purchased Freshworks common stock pursuant to and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with the Company's IPO, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS CLASS ACTION

Freshworks provides customer engagement software for businesses. On or about September 22, 2021, Freshworks conducted its IPO, offering 28.5 million shares of its common stock to the investing public at a price of $36 per share (the "Offering Price")

According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District of California, Northern District and captioned Sundaram v. Freshworks Inc. et al., Case No. 3:22-cv-6750, the Offering Documents used to effectuate Freshworks' IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the offering, the Company's business had encountered obstacles. As a result, Freshworks' net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating. As the truth about the Company's business reached the market, the value of its shares declined dramatically, causing Freshworks investors to suffer significant damages. Indeed, by the commencement of the action, Freshworks' shares traded as low as $10.51 per share, representing a decline of over 70% from the Offering Price.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

The Lead Plaintiff deadline in this action is January 3, 2023. Any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Freshworks common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Jonathan Zimmerman

(888) 398-9312

jzimmerman@scott-scott.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145731