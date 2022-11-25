Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by Region, Segment, Offering, Technology and End User, 2022-2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by Region, Segment, Offering (Software, hardware, services), Technology (Machine learning, Natural language processing, Computer vision, and Context-aware computing) and End User (Hospitals and healthcare providers, Healthcare payers, Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies and Others), 2022-2027

Summary

The AI in healthcare market size was valued at US$7,679.39 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.05% during 2022-2027. The key to the growth has been increasing investment and development in AI and increasing strategic moves by market players are stimulating. Additionally, key strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions are expected to accelerate market growth. Over the forecast period, the market will witness an increase in government initiatives, favoring the AI in healthcare market growth

Healthcare, including pharma, medical devices, healthcare providers, and payers, is a highly regulated industry, and therefore can be slow to adopt new technologies and modernize.However, the healthcare industry is realizing the benefits artificial intelligence (AI) can bring, and it is now being used in different areas across the entire value chain.

Additionally, its use in the healthcare space is expected to continue to increase in the next five years.

The integration of software with artificial intelligence is creating growth avenues for the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market.Integration of software with artificial intelligence offers immediate decision support and best results to diagnose diseases.

Additionally, it reduces time to track diseases and shows tremendously quick diagnostic results.

The key to the growth has been the increasing investment in AI and increasing strategic moves by market players are expected to accelerate market growth.

