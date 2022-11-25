Submit Release
Global Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Low Upfront Cost as Compared to Riding Mowers Driving Adoption

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study & Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global self propelled lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during 2022-2027.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The growth is driven by the rising demand for economical equipment that does a great job in challenging areas such as uneven surfaces and hilly regions. Also, these mowers are powered by transmission and do not require manual strength, which is expected to propel their demand in the global market.

The continuous investments by vendors in R&D activities have made self propelled mowers more user-friendly. For instance, most self propelled mowers are equipped with automatic choke recovery systems that help start the cold engine without choking. Also, there have been several developments in features such as height adjustments, speed control, discharge bag attachments, and others. Hence, such advancements are supporting the global self propelled lawn mowers market.

The pollution from gasoline-powered self propelled lawn mowers, and other lawn and garden machinery impacts the climate; as a result, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is tightening emission requirements for compact motors such as those found in lawn mowers. Also, companies are looking for alternative fuel sources for mowers to reduce air and noise pollution. Hence, such factors will propel the demand for battery-powered self-propelled lawn mowers in the market during the forecast period. However, factors such as water shortages, growing usage of artificial grass, and increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers due to the rising inclination towards technology-driven products are expected to create hurdles in the self-propelled lawn mowers market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Home Ownership & Home Improvement

  • The changing lifestyle needs are one of the key factors driving the demand for home improvements worldwide. The increasing income and standard of living are boosting the single residential ownership rates globally. According to U.S. Census Bureau, the homeownership rate across the U.S. increased from 64.2% in Q4 2017 to 65.5% in Q4 2021. In 2020, the average home improvement spending across the U.S. was more than $8,300. Hence, such expansion of home ownership and home improvements is leading to the growth of landscaping services and, thus, the demand strengthening the self-propelled lawn mowers market

Growing Landscaping Industry

  • The growing need to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the lawns & gardens in residential and commercial areas is boosting the demand for landscaping services globally. The construction of decorative structures, ponds, patios, and green winding paths is gaining traction worldwide in the outdoor landscaping market. Also, the growing U.S. economy and the rising demand for new homes and offices indirectly expand the landscaping facilities, increasing the need for self propelled lawnmowers. Investments to beautify and enhance parks and gardens in public, residential, and commercial areas are projected to increase over the next four years, thereby boosting the demand for landscaping services and the global self propelled lawn mowers market

Low Upfront Cost as Compared to Riding Mowers

  • The cost of self propelled lawn mowers is one of the key factors driving the demand for the product in the market. These lawn mowers are less expensive than ride-on and robotic lawn mowers due to low-end technology and less engine power.

SEGMENTATION

Segmentation by Fuel Type

  • Gasoline-Powered
  • Battery-Powered
  • Electric-Corded
  • Propane-Powered

Segmentation by Start Type

  • Recoil Start
  • Push Start
  • Key Start

Segmentation by End-User

  • Professional Landscaping Services
  • Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
  • Residential
  • Government & Others

Segmentation by Drive Type

Segmentation by Blade Type

  • Standard Blades
  • Mulching Blades
  • Lifting Blades
  • Cylinder Blades

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Segmentation by Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

  • AriensCo
  • Deere & Co
  • Honda
  • Husqvarna Group
  • Kubota Corporation
  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • STIGA Group
  • The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
  • AS-Motor
  • Bad Boy Mowers
  • Briggs & Stratton
  • Chervon Group
  • Cobra
  • Einhell Germany AG
  • Emak Group
  • Generac Power Systems
  • Greenworks Tools
  • IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
  • Makita
  • Masport
  • Metalcraft of Mayville
  • Positecgroup
  • Snow Joe
  • STIHL
  • SUMEC Group Corp
  • Swisher Inc
  • Techtronic Industries
  • Wright Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Fuel Type

14 End-User

15 Drive-Type

16 Start Type

17 Blade Type

18 Distribution Channel

19 Geography

20 North America

21 Europe

22 APAC

23 Latin America

24 Middle East & Africa

25 Competitive Landscape

26 Key Company Profiles

27 Other Prominent Vendors

28 Report Summary

29 Quantitative Summary

30 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hun83p

