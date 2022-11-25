Submit Release
Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to The Netherlands and Switzerland

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to The Hague, Netherlands and Geneva, Switzerland on November 28-31.

In The Hague, the Under Secretary will lead the U.S. Delegation to the Twenty-Seventh Session of the Conference of the States Parties (CSP) to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). As Head of Delegation and with the support of U.S. Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Ambassador Joseph Manso, Under Secretary Jenkins will deliver the U.S. National Statement, participate in a Women, Peace, and Security side event, hold bilateral meetings, and engage with counterparts to demonstrate the United States’ continued support of the OPCW.

In Geneva, the Under Secretary will lead the U.S. Delegation to the Ninth Review Conference of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BWC). As Head of Delegation and with U.S. Special Representative to the BWC Mr. Ken Ward, Under Secretary Jenkins will deliver the U.S. National Statement and hold bilateral meetings to strengthen the BWC. The Under Secretary will also co-host a side event on the impact of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the BWC with the United Nations Under Secretary-General Izumi Nakamitsu.

