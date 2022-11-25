Streaming Service & Stick Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Top Paramount + & More Sales Listed by Deal Tomato
Save on streaming stick & service deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, featuring the best DIRECT, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV & more discountsBOSTON, USA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Find the top streaming service & stick deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022, including Roku, Google Chromecast, NVIDIA Shield and Apple TV streaming device offers and deals on streaming plans from Hulu, Paramount +, Peacock and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Streaming Service & Device Deals:
Save up to 50% on Paramount + Essential & Premium streaming plans & bundles (ParamountPlus.com)
Save on DIRECTV SATELLITE & DIRECTV STREAM streaming plans (DirectTV.com)
Save up to 59% on Roku Premiere, Ultra LT, Express 4K & more streaming devices (Walmart.com)
Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Deal Tomato recommends shoppers use Capital One Shopping’s free browser extension when hunting for deals this Black Friday & Cyber Monday. It’s free to use for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and automatically applies available coupons to shopping carts at checkout. Their browser extension also allows shoppers to snag exclusive rewards while shopping online, which can be redeemed for gift cards. Deal Tomato is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Source: Deal Tomato
Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here