Quiet Punch launches new fitness app and lowers price to compete with FightCamp and Dribbleup

Quiet Punch, a leading brand in the Home Boxing space, has announced the launch of their new fitness app, Boxing For All. The app is free to download on both iOS and Android devices. In addition to the free app, Quiet Punch is also lowering the price of their hardware products to out perform competitors in the Home Boxing space such as FightCamp and Dribbleup. With this announcement, Quiet Punch is cementing themselves as the go-to choice for those looking for a quality fitness experience within the comfort of their own home.

STROUDSBURG, Pa., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quiet Punch launches new free fitness app, Boxing For All, and changes their product prices to out perform the competition for the Home Boxing space. While a lot of companies have decided to raise prices during the threat of a recession, Quiet Punch has decided to take the alternate route.

The idea behind Boxing For All is simple - everyone should have a chance to box, no matter their age or physical ability. That's why Quiet Punch created an app that allows you to experience professional quality workouts without any equipment needed, including the company's hero product: Quiet Punch Doorway Punching Bag. This new initiative by the company to truly make sure that everyone who wants to experience home boxing can experience it regardless of their living situation.

CEO Brian Pedone states: "We are committed...lowering our prices...to make sure we remain the most affordable option." This commitment rings true as their expansive library content will keep any user busy- boasting everything from beginner tips taught by pro boxers themselves to A.I. driven programs catered towards people just starting to learn how to box.

To learn about the newest free app, be sure to checkout: https://quietpunch.com/pages/boxing-for-all and to learn more about Quiet Punch and see their newer prices: https://quietpunch.com/

Media Contact

Brian Pedone, Boxing For All, Inc., 1 5702426913, support@quietpunch.com

SOURCE Boxing For All, Inc.