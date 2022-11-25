Submit Release
Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMXLQJ47

Issuer Name

HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Helikon Investments Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV

Dublin

Ireland

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Nov-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Nov-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.368500

3.656600

8.025100

21540486

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.368500

3.520000

7.888500


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMXLQJ47

0

11725696

0.000000

4.368500

Sub Total 8.A

11725696

4.368500%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights





Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-Settled Equity Swap

19 July 2024

19 July 2024

Cash

900000

0.335300

Cash-Settled Equity Swap

03 December 2024

03 December 2024

Cash

1883117

0.701600

Cash-Settled Equity Swap

02 March 2023

02 March 2023

Cash

4506673

1.679000

Cash-Settled Equity Swap

01 October 2025

01 October 2025

Cash

2525000

0.940700

Sub Total 8.B2


9814790

3.656600%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV

4.368500

3.656600

8.025100%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

23-Nov-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/728479/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

