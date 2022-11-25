Mednow to Host Quarterly Conference Call on Tuesday November 29, 2022, at 8:30am EST on its Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Mednow Inc. ("Mednow'' or the "Company") MNOW, Canada's on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce the Company will be hosting its quarterly conference call on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at 8:30am EST. The conference call will cover its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results.

During the call, the Mednow team will provide an update on Mednow's expansion, recent strategic partnerships, milestones, M&A activities, and fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. Please use one of the two dial-in numbers provided below five minutes before the scheduled start time and specify the Mednow call.

Conference Call details:

Canada/USA Toll-free: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: 1-604-638-5340

Reported results will be available on the Company's website at: https://investors.mednow.ca/financial-reports/

About Mednow Inc.

Mednow MNOW MDNWF is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow's services include free at-home medication delivery, virtual consultations with clinicians, a user-friendly interface to easily fill, transfer, and refill prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience and the specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions in easy to use daily dose packs, each labelled with the date and time of the next dose.

