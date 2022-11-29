Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 309,723 in the last 365 days.

BUILDING A SUCCESSFUL CAREER IN REAL ESTATE WITH PASSION, CONSISTENCY, AND DRIVE

Image

HOUSTON, TX., TEXAS, UNITED STATE, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakendra Harper Broker of The Five Star Team in Houston, TX.

For anybody that desires a successful career in Real Estate? Learn from a career pro with over 15 years’ experience. There is much more to being a successful realtor than the glitz and glam many of us see and desire.

LaKendra's career in real estate has been a long, rewarding journey. She has been working in the industry for nearly 15 years, and it's been an incredible experience per her report.
One of the most important factors is passion. When someone is passionate about what they do, it's easy to keep going even when things get tough and they are feeling discouraged. But when they don't have that passion—when they don't love what they do—it can be hard to stay motivated and committed to their goals.

The second thing that helps agents to succeed, pet LaKendra is consistency. When someone is consistent with his or her day-to-day activities, it means that no matter what happens in life or at work—whether it's good or bad—they will have a routine that allows them to thrive. When life doesn't feel normal anymore because of change or stress, having a consistent routine helps keep things running smoothly and keeps things from becoming chaotic or stressful for too long at once!

Thirdly: Drive! Without drive, everything else falls apart! Agents, especially newly licensed agents need drive if they want to excel in their real estate career.
Ready to start making six figures? The path to becoming a six figure is earner is possible, it's within reach. Through Lakendra’s virtual mentor program The real in real estate, agents receive the tools to lay a solid foundation, as well as the basic skills needed to build a six-figure business.

The real in real in real estate teaches new agents how to overcome doubts and fears. Many of the questions new agents have when embarking in their new career will be answered!. It doesn't take thousands of dollars and private coaching to get started with building your successful business!
Learn to navigate your journey from being a new inexperienced agent to building a successful real estate career. Overcame your own doubts and fears and uncover a passion in real estate.

For more information sign up for their waitlist... and a member of their team will reach out… https://therealinrealestate.teachable.com/

LaKendra Harper Broker
Five star team
+1 936-628-9737
lakendra@fivestarteamtx.com

You just read:

BUILDING A SUCCESSFUL CAREER IN REAL ESTATE WITH PASSION, CONSISTENCY, AND DRIVE

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.