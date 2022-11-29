BUILDING A SUCCESSFUL CAREER IN REAL ESTATE WITH PASSION, CONSISTENCY, AND DRIVE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakendra Harper Broker of The Five Star Team in Houston, TX.
For anybody that desires a successful career in Real Estate? Learn from a career pro with over 15 years’ experience. There is much more to being a successful realtor than the glitz and glam many of us see and desire.
LaKendra's career in real estate has been a long, rewarding journey. She has been working in the industry for nearly 15 years, and it's been an incredible experience per her report.
One of the most important factors is passion. When someone is passionate about what they do, it's easy to keep going even when things get tough and they are feeling discouraged. But when they don't have that passion—when they don't love what they do—it can be hard to stay motivated and committed to their goals.
The second thing that helps agents to succeed, pet LaKendra is consistency. When someone is consistent with his or her day-to-day activities, it means that no matter what happens in life or at work—whether it's good or bad—they will have a routine that allows them to thrive. When life doesn't feel normal anymore because of change or stress, having a consistent routine helps keep things running smoothly and keeps things from becoming chaotic or stressful for too long at once!
Thirdly: Drive! Without drive, everything else falls apart! Agents, especially newly licensed agents need drive if they want to excel in their real estate career.
Ready to start making six figures? The path to becoming a six figure is earner is possible, it's within reach. Through Lakendra’s virtual mentor program The real in real estate, agents receive the tools to lay a solid foundation, as well as the basic skills needed to build a six-figure business.
The real in real in real estate teaches new agents how to overcome doubts and fears. Many of the questions new agents have when embarking in their new career will be answered!. It doesn't take thousands of dollars and private coaching to get started with building your successful business!
Learn to navigate your journey from being a new inexperienced agent to building a successful real estate career. Overcame your own doubts and fears and uncover a passion in real estate.
For more information sign up for their waitlist... and a member of their team will reach out… https://therealinrealestate.teachable.com/
LaKendra Harper Broker
Five star team
+1 936-628-9737
lakendra@fivestarteamtx.com