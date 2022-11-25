Contactless Biometrics Market Witness a Staggering CAGR of 14.9% and Accumulate Revenue of US$ 59.4 Bn by 2030

Contactless Biometrics Market

Contactless Biometrics market is expected to hit US$ 59.4 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report includes an executive summary, regional economic outlook, and summary sections which provide a consistent analysis of the Contactless Biometrics Market 2022 - 2030. in addition, the report within the market overview section outlines PLC analysis and PESTLE analysis to provide a thorough analysis of the market. The overview section details Porter's 5 forces analysis that helps to reveal a possible situation of the market by revealing a competitive situation with respect to the Contactless Biometrics Market.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

• Aware, Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• HID Global

• IDEMIA

• Iris ID, Inc.

• M2SYS Technology

• NEC Corporation

Contactless Biometrics Market Segmentation:

Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Application

• Face Recognition

• Fingerprint Recognition

• Iris Recognition

• Voice Recognition

• Hand Geometry

• Others

End-user

• BFSI

• Defense and Security

• Government

• Transport and Logistics

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Others

Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• South & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

Increasing adoption of contactless technology in various industry is one of the major factors accelerating the Contactless Biometrics market growth:

High implementation rates of biometrics in the healthcare sector are expected to drive the contactless biometrics technology market during the forecast period. In addition, due to the high implementation of touchless biometrics systems for government and military applications, North American region is predicted to lead the global contactless biometrics technology market. Also, the growing numbers of air travelers around the world have augmented demand at airport facilities for more secure and advanced identifying solutions and services. The solutions estimation the vital signs of a passenger, allowing for touchless health screenings at airport kiosks through voice recognition. Furthermore, manufacturers are also focusing on advancing their existing contactless biometrics solutions by implementing temperature sensors to capture body temperature and imaging cameras.

The leading players of the Contactless Biometrics industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered during this report. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among Contactless Biometrics players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and helpful guide to shaping your business growth.

Table of Contents: Contactless Biometrics Market 2022 - 2030

Chapter 1: Overview of Contactless Biometrics Market

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Contactless Biometrics Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference

Note: This report may be customized to suit your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team so you can get a report tailored to your needs.

