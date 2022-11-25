FEELM Adopts Energy Management System to Build a Green Factory, Decreasing Carbon Emissions by 500 Tons

FEELM has adopted an energy management system in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption.

The system collects real-time data on electricity use during production, allowing factories to make adjustments to maximize efficiency. It supports the real-time monitoring, calculation and processing of electricity use, setting a benchmark for calculating carbon emissions. It is presented on a data platform to measure these emissions and check for abnormities.

This has led to a significant decrease in electricity use in non-production sectors in a fully-automated factory of FEELM. In the first 5 months of 2022, this decrease was 720,000 kWh, or 188.4 tons of carbon emissions. Efficiency in the production sector has also improved, with the average output per kWh rising from 177RMB in 2020 to 245RMB in 2022.

FEELM has also joined the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. The CDP is a repository for environmental reporting by organizations and corporations worldwide. As the first technology brand in the Chinese e-cigarette industry to do so, FEELM is moving to unify R&D, manufacture, and supply to achieve this goal.

The e-cigarette manufacturing industry continues to waste energy, due to factors such as inconsistent data collection methods, changes in production parameters, lagging data acquisition, and inconsistent equipment specifications/monitoring systems. For the e-cigarette industry, improving low resources utilization efficiency is the key for realizing its potential.

To this end, FEELM launched the first automated production line in the industry in 2019. The following year, it initiated the move towards a fully automated production line. Their energy monitoring management system allows them to form visual graphics after being uploaded to the cloud and the factory has optimized lighting, ventilation, heating and water pump operations. Based on this, managers can optimize the process to avoid waste.

As a result, carbon emissions on the production line are significantly reduced, decreasing the product's carbon footprint before launch. These changes have led to a saving of approximately 1,249,500 kWh of electricity in the first half of this year, a reduction of carbon emissions by 326.9 tons.

The person responsible for FEELM's automation sector, David Lv, said: "Maximizing the output of each kWh is a long-term strategy. Data collection is merely the first step, we will upgrade energy classification and utilization strategy in the future, making the factory more efficient and more energy-conserving."

FEELM has also introduced a professional carbon neutrality supervision team. The organization of its internal resources and carbon consumption optimization is still ongoing.

