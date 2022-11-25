Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Report 2022 - by Type, Ownership and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers market.

This report focuses on Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to grow from $29458.21 billion in 2021 to $31850.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to grow to $37952.56 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The major players in the durable goods merchant wholesalers market are Avnet, McKesson, SYSCO, Brenntag, and Medical.

The durable goods merchant wholesalers market consists of sales of capital or durable goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) to other businesses by durable goods merchant wholesalers. They generally take title to the goods that they sell; in other words, they buy and sell goods on and generally take title to the goods that they sell; in other words, they buy and sell goods on their account. Durable goods are new or used items generally with a normal life expectancy of three years or more.

The main types of durable goods merchant wholesalers are motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and supplies merchant wholesalers, furniture and home furnishing merchant wholesalers, lumber and other construction materials merchant wholesalers, professional and commercial equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers, metal and mineral (except petroleum) merchant wholesalers, household appliances and electrical and electronic goods merchant wholesalers, hardware, and plumbing and heating equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers, machinery, equipment, and supplies merchant wholesaler, and miscellaneous durable goods merchant wholesalers.

The lumber and other construction materials merchant wholesalers industry includes lumber, plywood, millwork, wood panel, brick, stone, roofing, siding, and insulation material merchant wholesalers. The ownership includes the wholesale or distribution chain and independent wholesalers.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the durable goods merchant wholesalers market in 2021. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in durable goods merchant wholesalers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Technology implementation in the wholesale industry increases efficiency and streamlines operations. Digitization in the wholesale trade market enhances the customer experience by efficiently engaging with them through seamless connectivity. Digitization allows wholesale companies to automate their sales order process and create an omnichannel strategy that is interacting with customers on all sales channels and giving customers multiple purchase options.

Wasco, a leading wholesaler of central heating and plumbing products is using a solution that manages and publishes product information across all channels to create a unique omnichannel customer experience.

The countries covered in the durable goods merchant wholesalers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products

5. Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers

6. Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Trends And Strategies

8. Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market

9. Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

10. Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Motor Vehicle And Motor Vehicle Parts And Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Furniture And Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers

Lumber And Other Construction Materials Merchant Wholesalers

Professional And Commercial Equipment And Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Metal And Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers

Household Appliances And Electrical And Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Hardware, And Plumbing And Heating Equipment And Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Machinery, Equipment, And Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

10.2. Global Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Wholesale/Distribution Chain

Independent Wholesalers

11. Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Metrics

11.1. Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqa4m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets