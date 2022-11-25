Global Paternity & Relationship Testing Services Market Report to 2027 - Players Include AlphaBiolabs, Bureau Veritas, Canadian DNA Services and Easy DNA

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paternity & Relationship Testing Services. Global Market Forecasts for Applications and Technologies with Executive and Consultant Guides 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It's not just paternity testing anymore! Maternity testing, Grandparent testing. Sibling testing. Infidelity testing? Who knew? It's all up for grabs in this new growth industry. Direct to Consumer genetic testing is driving the need for legally recognized relationship testing. Suppliers can benefit from non mainstream demand as well. DNA testing is crossing the chasm and moving into everyday life.

Like any service the key is reaching the customer when they are in need. Find out all about the opportunities and pitfalls in this developing industry.

This is a complex area, but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity. The technology is moving fast. It is coming out of the lab and onto the desktop as genetics crosses the chasm into mainstream commerce.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Relationship Testing - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Paternity & Relationship Testing?

2.2 The Genomics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size

2.3.2 Legal

2.3.3 Migrant

2.3.4 Clinical

2.3.5 Discretionary

2.3. Instruments

2.3.7 Reagents

2.3.8 Software and Services

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5. Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

2.6 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

2.6.1 Chromosomes

2.6.2 Genes

2.6.3 Epigenetics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1. Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Relationship Testing

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Legal Use - a special case

3.2.2.1 Legal

3.2.2.2 Private

3.2.3 Rights and Responsibilities - a complex picture

3.2.4 Forensic Usage

3.2.5 Clinical Uses

3.2.6 Familial and Discretionary Use

3.2.7 Role of Direct to Consumer Genetic Testing Services

3.2.8 Immigration Use

4 Market Trends

4.1 Instrumentation, Automation & Diagnostic Trends

4.1.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.1.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

4.1.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.1.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.1.5 PCR Takes Command

4.1.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.1.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.1.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.1.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.2 Factors Driving Growth

4.2.1 Genetics Takes Center Stage

4.2.2 Cultural Shifts - Changing Meaning of Family

4.2.3 Media & Celebrity

4.2.4 Ancestry - Changing Attitudes

4.3.5 Factors Limiting Growth

4.3.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

4.3.2 Lower Costs

4.3.3 Values Shifting

4.3.4 DTC Competition

5 Relationship Testing Recent Developments

5.1.1 Importance of This Section

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 New law proposes DNA testing to weed-out false declarations of paternity

5.3 AffinityDNA Acquisition expands direct-to-consumer business

5.4 EasyDNA expands markets

5.5 AlphaBiolabs accredited as demand for prenatal paternity testing soars

5.6 Genetic Technologies to Acquire DTC Genetic Test Provider EasyDNA

5.7 DNA Diagnostics Center to Join Eurofins via Acquisition

5.8 Bode and Gene By Gene Receive Approval

5.9 Pioneers, myDNA and FamilyTreeDNA Merge

5.10 Researchers Urged to Adopt New Genomic Technologies for Relationship Testing

5.11 'Not the Father': Baltimore Man Filing suit

5.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Applied Biosystems SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer for Human Identification

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 AlphaBiolabs

6.2 Bureau Veritas

6.3 Canadian DNA Services

6.4 Easy DNA

6.5 Eurofins Scientific

6.6 Gene by Gene, Ltd.

6.7 Genex Diagnostics

6.8 Intelligenetics

6.9 Invitae Corporation

6.10 Laboratory Corporation of America

6.11 Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

6.12 Quest Diagnostics

6.13 Verogen

7 Global Relationship Testing Market Size

7.1 Global Market by Country

7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

7.1.2 Chart - Country Market Shares

7.2 Global Market by Application

7.2.1 Table - Global Market by Application

7.2.2 Chart - Application Share by Year

7.2.3 Chart - Application Segment Growth Rates

7.2.4 Chart - Application Segment Share Shifts

7.2.5 Chart - Application Segment Share Base Year

7.2.6 Chart - Application Segment Share Final Year

7.3 Global Market by Product

7.3.1 Table - Global Market by Product

7.3.2 Chart - Product Share by Year

7.3.3 Chart - Product Segment Growth Rates

7.3.4 Chart - Product Segment Share Shifts

7.3.5 Chart - Product Segment Share Base Year

7.3.6 Chart - Product Segment Share Final Year

8 Global Relationship Market Sizes by Application

8.1 Legal Market

8.1.1 Table Legal - by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Legal Growth

8.2 Migrant Testing Market

8.2.1 Table Migrant - by Country

8.2.2 Chart - Migrant Growth

8.3 Clinical Market

8.3.1 Table Clinical - by Country

8.3.2 Chart - Clinical Growth

8.4 Consumer Discretionary Market

8.4.1 Table Consumer Discretionary - by Country

8.4.2 Chart - Consumer Discretionary Growth

9 Global Relationship Testing Market by Product

9.1 Instruments Market

9.1.1 Table Instruments - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - Instrument Growth

9.2 Reagents and Kits Market

9.2.1 Table Reagents and Kits - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Reagents and Kits Growth

9.3 Software Market

9.3.1 Table Software - by Country

9.3.2 Software Growth

9.4 Services Market

9.4.1 Table Services - by Country

9.4.2 Chart - Services Growth

10 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofqg7h

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900