Geomembrane Market In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2030 with Top Countries Data

Rapid Growth Of The Construction And Mining Industry, Especially In Emerging Countries, Is A Major Factor Driving Geomembrane Market Revenue Growth

The global geomembrane market size was USD 2.19 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Geomembrane Market size is expected to reach USD 3.42 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising industrialization and urbanization, increasing popularity of geosynthesis in developing regions, such as APAC and LAMEA, and rising concerns regarding waste management are major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, growing pollution levels and promotion of circular economy by various governments are other factors driving revenue growth of the geomembrane market. Geomembrane liners are increasingly utilized in civil, mining, and transportation infrastructure projects owing to the ability of material to handle various engineering issues related to erosion control and containment.

High demand for reinforced geomembranes by the mining industry owing to better lay flat experience, thereby reducing number of wrinkles formed during installation is attributing to revenue growth of the market. Specifically Reinforced Polyethylene (RPE) is designed to withstand stretching and expansion when subjected to large weights. These liners are an excellent option for mines located in both higher and lower latitudes of the world since they are more resistant to freezing damage imposed by cold temperatures.

Top Key Players: AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH, ATARFIL Geomembranes, Naue GmbH & Co. KG, Atricure, Inc., Carthage Mills, Inc., Solmax, Plastika Kritis S.A., Carlisle SynTec Systems, Juta Ltd., and Officine Maccaferri Spa.

The High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Although HDPE geomembrane liners are less flexible than Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), they have a greater specific strength and can withstand higher temperatures, making them a more cost-effective choice. HDPE liners are extensively used by farmers in agricultural countries to line dams and ponds because they are a cost-effective and stable containment alternative. In addition to their versatility and durability, HDPE liners are used to offer secondary containment lining in chemical and fertilizer storage tanks.

The extrusion segment registered a significant revenue share in 2021. Geomembranes, such as HDPE and LLDPE, are rapidly being used in environmental protection, civil construction, water usage, and groundwater protection, which is driving growth of this segment. Versatility of geomembrane, engineers, and installers who want an impermeable geomembrane prefer LLDPE and HDPE, which are all manufactured by an extrusion process.

The mining industry segment registered a comparatively significant revenue share in 2021 owing to rising demand for mineral products necessary for sustaining and improving standard of living. Geomembranes are also employed at the ending of life of a mine. HDPE liners are used in mine restoration to seal the mine and prevent waste products from polluting surrounding environment. Overall, geomembrane lining is a safe and effective way to safeguard environment from potentially hazardous industries.

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Geomembrane Market Report Scope And Segmentation:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Reinforced Polyethylene (TRP)

Low-density polyethylene

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Extrusion

Calendering

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Agriculture and nurseries

Water management

Marine

Mining industry

Waste management

Petrochemical

Others

