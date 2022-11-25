Media relations:

Success of Capgemini's 9th Employee Share Ownership Plan

Paris, November 25, 2022 – Capgemini today announced the significant success of its ninth Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP) with an employee subscription rate of 128%.

For Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group: "As a strategic business and technology partner of large companies and organizations, the Group continues to record strong momentum. With 50,000 employees subscribing, the sheer scale of this plan demonstrates once more the trust they place in Capgemini's strategy, ambitions and growth trajectory. Our annual ESOP is a key tool to share with them the value which they contribute to creating, and an important attractiveness element for current and future talent in a competitive landscape."

This ninth employee shareholding plan was subscribed to by more than 50,000 employees in the 29 participating countries. This capital increase, aimed at associating employees with the development and performance of the Group, represents 2% of the Group's issued share capital and will contribute to maintain Capgemini's employee share ownership at year end around 8% of the capital.

In accordance with the terms of the employee share ownership plan published on September 13, 2022, 3,500,000 new shares were subscribed at a unit price of 145.25 euros corresponding to 87.5% of the reference price of 165.99 euros (as determined over a period of 20 trading days before November 3, 2022). The corresponding capital increase of 508 million euros is scheduled for December 15, 2022.

