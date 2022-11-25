At 5.1% CAGR, Adhesive Tapes Market is anticipated to record a valuation of $ 89,440.92 Mn by 2028

Adhesive Tapes Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled “Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, and Others), Technology (Water-Based Adhesive Tapes, Solvent-Based Adhesive Tapes, and Hot-Melt-Based Adhesive Tapes), Tape Backing Material [Polypropylene (PP), Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Others], and Application (Packaging, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Building and Construction, and Others)” consists of the factors fueling market growth, revenue estimation, and market share analysis. It also includes the identification of significant market players and their key developments.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Adhesive Tapes Market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The adhesive tapes market was valued at US$ 60,922.61 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 89,440.92 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Adhesive tapes are available in two types—specialty tapes and commodity tapes. The coating technologies utilized in adhesive tapes are water-based, solvent-based, and hot-melt. Technological advancements have led to the growing demand for lightweight backing materials in the recent past. Adhesive tapes offers wide range of application in packaging, automotive, and healthcare industries.

Adhesive Tapes Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, tesa SE, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, LINTEC Corporation, Berry Global Inc, Scapa, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, and Rogers Corporation are among the major players operating in the adhesive tapes market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Adhesive Tapes Market

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global adhesive tapes market is mixed. Various industries, such as automobiles, construction, electronics and electrical, have experienced sharp declines. In contrast, the healthcare industry has grown since the outbreak due to excessive demand for PPE kits and medical equipment. With the state of economic recovery, several industries and economies are strategically planning to invest in the healthcare sector. This is expected to provide an impetus to the growth of adhesive tapes market. For instance, to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and empower the healthcare industry, the European Union has set budgets for European countries, such as US$ 550 per capita in the UK and ~US$ 366 per capita in Germany and Ireland. Health-related initiatives comprise purchasing professional medical and personal protective equipment (PPE), expanding research capabilities, hiring additional staff and benefits, supporting hospitals and local governments, and donating vaccine production. In addition, many companies such as 3M Company, Tesa S.E., and Nitto Denko Corporation have begun to actively market the product to expand their customer base and reduce business impact.

Adhesive Tapes Market Insights

Based on application, the global adhesive tapes market is segmented into packaging, healthcare, automotive, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and others. The automotive segment led the market in 2020. Adhesive tapes have multiple applications in the automotive sector. In the vehicle interior, adhesive tapes are used for seat heating elements, airbag wrapping and securing, steering wheel wrapping, rubber mounting, plastic profiles, and foam and fabric attachment on the instrument panel. In car interiors with features such as attachments for mobile devices, electronic chargers, air purifiers, connection for portable freezers, and other components, adhesive tapes are utilized for fastening and bonding purposes. Moreover, they are used to develop automotive electronics, such as light assemblies, air conditioning systems, electronic display panels, battery connectors & wires, and sensors. Moreover, adhesive tapes are rapidly replacing nut bolt fasteners to reduce vehicle weight and enhance vehicle aesthetics. Rising demand for lightweight sealing in vehicles and increasing utilization of adhesive tapes in the manufacturing of electric vehicles are projected to bolster the growth of the adhesive tapes market in the coming years.

In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global adhesive tapes market. It is also estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The demand for adhesive tapes is expected to increase in the region due to various factors such as the huge population base, increasing disposable income, and improved living standards. The growth of the automotive market has also propelled demand for adhesive tapes in Asia Pacific. These factors have also attracted foreign players to expand their business in the region. Additionally, the rapid growth of Asia Pacific is attributed to the growth of the construction industry in the region. China is the world’s largest construction market and is expected to grow significantly in the next a few years. Moreover, other economies, such as India, are also set to grow at a tremendous rate with the focus on boosting domestic manufacturing activities.

