Alkylamines Are Expected To Be The Highest Revenue-Generating Category, Projected To Register A CAGR Of 5% CAGR By 2032

The Overall Market Is Likely To Be Driven By Rising Solvent Consumption In End-Use Areas Such As Construction And Automotive

/EIN News/ -- Pais, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkyl Amines Market revenues were estimated at US$ 6.6 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 12 Bn. During 2022 – 2032, the market is likely to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 5.4 Bn.



One of the key factors boosting the alkyl amines demand is the extensive use of Alkyl Amines as a solvent throughout numerous industries such as the paints and coatings industry, rubber manufacturing, pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, and water purification. In the future, feed additives and paper chemicals applications will further add to this requirement.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1440

From 2021 to 2027, the water treatment sector is anticipated to account for a significant proportion of the alkylamines market. Due to their remarkable cleaning capabilities, these materials are widely used in water treatment chemicals. The depletion of water resources and the growing demand for safe drinking water are leading to increased investments in water treatment facilities.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Alkyl Amines Market are estimated to reach a market size of US$ 6.6 Bn by 2022.

Methylamines are expected to account for the highest CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

United States is likely to remain the dominant market with an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.9 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

The market in China is set to experience the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the 2022-2032 forecast periods.

Competitive Analysis

The alkyl amines industry is diversified and competitive due to a large number of industry participants. As a result, pricing wars, mergers and, acquisitions, and other strategic decisions are common. For new entrants, there exist significant entry barriers. Low switching costs give purchasers more options and boost competitiveness among business operators. Key industry participants invest in bettering their products in order to acquire a competitive advantage over their peers.

Some of the key companies in the alkyl amines market include E.I. Du Pont DE Nemours, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel Chemicals AB, Arkema Group, Shandong Huala Hengsheng Chemical Co., Feicheng Acid Chemicals Co., Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Dow Amines, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, LCY Chemical Corp., Luxi Chemical Co., Ltd., Koei Chemical Company Limited, Taminco, Eastman Chemical Co., Daicel Chemical Industries Ltd., BorsodChem MCHZ and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

Some of recent developments in the Alkyl Amines Market are:

BASF recently announced that at the Verbund location in Antwerp, Belgium, it is constructing a new world-scale manufacturing plant for alkylethanolamines. The business plans to boost worldwide annual production of its alkylethanolamines portfolio, which includes dimethylethanolamines and methyldiethanolamines, by about 30% to more than 140,000 metric tonnes per year after the anticipated start-up in 2024. BASF offers a dependable and long-term supply of alkylethanolamines by a high degree of domestic backward integration.





The alkylethanolamines are mostly utilized as flocculant precursors in water treatment and as adhesives between pigment and resins in the coatings industry. Other uses include gas remediation, fabric softeners, metalworking fluid additives, and polyurethanes.

Recently, Huntsman Corporation announced that its Performance Products business would expand its manufacturing plant in Petfurdo, Hungary, to accommodate growing demands for polyurethane catalysts including specialty amines. In recent years, Huntsman has observed an increase in demand for their JEFFCAT amine catalysts.





These specialty amines are utilized in the production of daily things such as foam for automotive seats, beds, and building insulation spray foam. Huntsman's current generation revolutionary product range aids industry efforts to reduce consumer product emissions and smells while also contributing to global environmental goals.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1440

Market Segments Covered in Alkyl Amines Market Analysis



By Product type:

Alkylamines Ethylamines Propylamines Butylamines Cyclohexylamines

By Application:

Solvent Rubber Agrochemical Paper Chemicals Fuel Additives Pharmaceuticals Other Applications

By Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Get Full Access of Complete Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1440

Global Alkyl Amines Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Alkyl Amines Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Germany Alkyl Amines Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

UK Alkyl Amines Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

France Alkyl Amines Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Spain Alkyl Amines Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Japan Alkyl Amines Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

China Alkyl Amines Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Malaysia Alkyl Amines Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Thailand Alkyl Amines Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Australia Alkyl Amines Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Key Questions Covered in the Alkyl Amines Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Alkyl Amines Market in 2022?

At what rate will sales in the global Alkyl Amines Market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the demand in the artificial sweetener market?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global Alkyl Amines Market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Alkyl Amines Market during the forecast period?



More Insights Available



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Alkyl Amines Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Global Alkyl Amines Market by Product Type (Alkylamines, Ethylamines, Propylamines, Butylamines, and Cyclohexylamines), by Application (Solvent, Rubber, Agrochemical, Paper Chemicals, Fuel Additives, Pharmaceuticals, and Other Applications), across five regions (North America, Asia Pacific)

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Alkylate Market - According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global alkylate market, the market is expected to exhibit modest growth, ascending at around 2.5% CAGR through 2031. Expected valuation by the end of the forecast period is approximately US$ 100 Bn, with projections for 2021 indicating a market value worth US$ 78.1 Bn. Demand from the aviation and automobile sectors coupled with advancements in manufacturing infrastructure is expected to drive growth further over the coming years.

Polyalkylene Glycols Market - The global polyalkylene glycols market stands at a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion by 2022 and is speculated to reach a sales revenue of US$ 5.5 billion by the end of 2032. Worldwide shipments of polyalkylene glycols are slated to increase at an impressive CAGR of 9.1% over the next ten years. Demand for polyalkylene glycols in China is forecasted to rise at a phenomenal CAGR of 10.8% over the next ten years and account for an estimated market valuation of US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2032.

Alkyl Polyglucoside Market - The global alkyl polyglucoside (APG) market is anticipated at US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand briskly at a CAGR of 8% to reach US$ 2.9 billion by the end of 2032. Sales of alkyl polyglucoside accounted for around 23% share of the global sugar-based surfactants market at the end of 2021.

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market - During the projected period, the Europe alkyl polyglucoside market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5% across the 2022-2032 period of assessment. By the end of the said forecast duration, a market valuation worth US$ 700 Million is projected. As of 2021, the market was valued at US$ 430 Million, which is expected to rise to US$ 450 Million by 2022-end, reflecting a Y-o-Y increase of 4.6%.