Strapless Backless Bra Market will worth USD 7.58 billion by 2029, CAGR of 5.7% : GreyViews

Global Strapless Backless Bra Market Size by Type (Strapless Backless Silicone Adhesive Bra, Strapless Backless Push Up Adhesive Bra, and Others), Size (Small (S), Medium (M), Large (L), and Extra Large (XL)), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Strapless Backless Bra market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Strapless Backless Bra market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, size, distribution channel, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Strapless Backless Bra market are Groupe Chantelle, Hanesbrand Inc., MAS Holdings, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Jockey International Inc., L Brands Inc., Fruit Of The Loom, Inc., Triumph International, V.O.V.A, and Wolf Lingerie Limited among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Strapless Backless Bra market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Jockey International Inc. is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global Strapless Backless Bra market.

Strapless Backless Bra is a type of innerwear which is generally used for wearing a backless dress as they have transparent bands and traps making them unseen under backless outfits. It is also referred as stick on bra, adhesive bra, or sticky bra and mainly cover and support the breasts. These bras are made of different materials including polyurethane and silicone among other similar materials. This bra is commonly preferred by those who are attaining parties, weddings or other functions in tricky outfits such as backless gowns and low-back dresses.

In past few years, women participation in labor markets has grown at rapid pace due to changing social environment. This is one of the most significant changes in global economy over past several years. For instance, according to the Harvard Business Publishing, the participation of women with age of 16 and older in labor market has almost doubled, from 34% of working women in the labor force in 1950 to about 57% in 2016. On the other hand, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women held about 50.04% share in American jobs as of December 2019. The working women are anticipated to have adequate spending power and are likely to use strapless backless bras. Hence, growing number of working women worldwide is fuelling growth of the global market.

Scope of Strapless Backless Bra Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, size, distribution channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Groupe Chantelle, Hanesbrand Inc., MAS Holdings, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Jockey International Inc., L Brands Inc., Fruit Of The Loom, Inc., Triumph International, V.O.V.A, and Wolf Lingerie Limited among others

Segmentation Analysis

Strapless backless push up adhesive bra segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The type segment includes strapless backless silicone adhesive bra, strapless backless push up adhesive bra, and others. Strapless backless push up adhesive bra segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. These type of bras sticks perfectly on body with no pain or irritation. Usually, the push up bras are mainly focused on providing support to the breasts and helping to boost confidence of an user as they create enhanced cleavage and maximizes bust. According to various scientific researches, push-up bras makes women 75% more confident. Hence, there is rising inclination of young customers towards strapless backless push up adhesive bra. This creates lucrative growth opportunities for the segment.

Online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes offline and online. Online segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. The online undergarments stores are widely offering frequent discounts one their products and are they usually have a wide range of stock. In addition, such stores are offer easier exchange and return policies. Such benefits associated with online sales channel has mainly boosted growth of online segment. Moreover, the most of women in developed and developing countries find discussions on the fittings of bra and other innerwear embarrassing. Hence, online stores are introducing innovative apps to enable women purchase the best fit for them. Emergence of such apps is opportunistic for growth of online segment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Strapless Backless Bra include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share due to significantly increased working women population and their in participation in different parties or weddings among other gatherings. In addition, increasing influence of e-commerce platforms on shopping behavior of North American population is opportunistic for growth of the strapless backless bra market However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growing population, rising living standards, and increasing disposable incomes of women in the region is a primary contributor to growth of strapless backless bra market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Strapless Backless Bra market size was valued at USD 0.49 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.74 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2029. In the Europe region, Germany is one of the leading shareholders in the Strapless Backless Bra market. In addition, the huge spending power of women population in this country has been a major contributor to the market growth. For instance, according to the Luxury Spending Index, women in this country spent about 719 euros per person on clothing in 2019.

Moreover, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, Germany has the female population of about 50.54% as compared with 49.46% male population. High women population is also fueling growth of the market in this country.



China

China strapless backless bra market size was valued at USD 0.99 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.47 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2029. The factors such as growing population, increasing consumer income, and significant exposure to Western lifestyle has driven growth of the China Strapless Backless Bra market.

Moreover, ongoing growth of fashion industry in China is opportunistic for growth of the market. Traditional clothing styles in this country have transformed dramatically over the past few years, with an emerging popularity of fashion trends. This growth of fashion industry is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

India

India strapless backless bra market size was valued at USD 0.25 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.38 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the highest growing economies in Asia. Increasing population, rising middle class population, increasing number of working women, and changing lifestyle in the country is driving growth of the strapless backless bra market. The female population is seeing huge adoption of strapless backless bras over traditional lingerie bras owing to enhanced style and comfortability.

Moreover, rapid urbanization in the country has led to the emerging popularity of strapless backless bras among women of all ages in the country. Also, the country has emerged as one of the fastest-growing fashion markets in past years. Such factors are opportunistic for growth of the market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, and, automobile, etc. Also, the demand for strapless backless bras has decreased during the period owing to the regulations on social distancing and increasing focus on safety and hygiene. In most of the regions, the manufacturing facilities of undergarments were closed in the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2020. The major end-users were also temporarily closed during this period and thus the demand for strapless backless bras significantly decreased.

However, the pandemic has led to the increased trend of online shopping among the global female population. This factor is expected to be opportunistic for growth of the global market.

