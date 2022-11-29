M&M International Shares Strategies for Getting Lapsed Donors Back
The company provides fundraising and planning expertise to faith-based nonprofit organizations across Canada
If someone suddenly finds themselves in a position where they can’t afford to give, don’t give up on them. Stay in touch and let them know you’re still there when they’re ready to start giving again.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&M International regularly provides tips, strategies, and solutions to help faith-based nonprofit organizations achieve their fundraising goals. Recently, they took to their blog to discuss what causes lapsed donors and what organizations can do to get them back.
— Martha Asselin
Lapsed donors are individuals or organizations that have made a donation to your cause in the past but haven’t given recently (typically within the past 12 months). There are many reasons why donors may lapse, including losing touch with an organization, forgetting about the cause, or no longer feeling connected to the mission. Whatever the reason, it’s important to reach out and try to re-engage lapsed donors.
Here are five causes of lapsed donors as well as some tips from M&M International on how to get them back.
M&M International begins by explaining that a primary cause of lapsed donors is that previous donors no longer feel connected to your mission: "This is often the case when people first donate to an organization. They are excited about the mission and want to support it. But over time, they may lose touch with what’s going on and feel like their donation isn’t making a difference. The most effective way to combat this is to keep donors updated on your progress and how their donations are being used."
They also go on to explain previous donors might not believe their donation is making a difference: "This is closely related to the first reason, but it’s worth mentioning separately. When donors feel like their money isn’t going to a good cause or that it’s not being used effectively, they’re much less likely to continue giving. Make sure you are transparent about where donations go and their impact."
Next, they discuss how many donors simply don’t remember to give: "This is often the case with people who make one-time donations or only give sporadically. They may simply forget about your organization and never think to donate again. Overcome this challenge by staying in touch and reminding them of your mission regularly. You could even set up a recurring donation so they don’t have to think about it each time."
Another reason M&M International lists is that donors are experiencing financial hardship themselves and can’t afford to give: "This is a difficult one to overcome, but it’s important to remember that people’s financial situations can change anytime. If someone suddenly finds themselves in a position where they can’t afford to give, don’t give up on them. Stay in touch and let them know you’re still there when they’re ready to start giving again."
Finally, they share that donors might have had a bad experience, including anything from feeling like their donation wasn’t used effectively to feeling like they weren’t appreciated as a donor.
M&M International explains, "Whatever the case may be, it’s vital to reach out and try to make things right. Sometimes all it takes is a sincere apology and assurance that things will be different going forward."
The entire blog post can be accessed on the M&M International website. Martha Asselin of M&M International can be reached for further questions, comments, or information at +1 (416) 845-7025. Learn more about M&M International here.
Martha Asselin
M&M International
+1 416-845-7025
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn