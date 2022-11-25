Insights Into The Global Catalogue Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Catalogue Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Catalogue Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Catalogue Global Market Report 2022”, the catalogue market is predicted to reach a value of $63.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.88%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The catalogue market is expected to grow to $137.63 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.42%. The surge in the need to enhance customer experience and satisfaction is expected to propel the growth of the catalogues market going forward.

Key Trends In The Catalogue Market

Digitalization is the key trend gaining popularity in the catalogues market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing digital technology such as digital advertising and digital catalogue marketing which works on machine learning to automate the manual tasks associated with data cataloging. It helps to analyze and improve interactions with buyers and sellers. For instance, in November 2021, FlipBuilder, a Hong Kong-based digital publishing platform company that provides converting static PDF files to interactive digital flipbooks, launched Flip PDF Plus Corp, integrated with flipbook software that allows conversion of an unlimited number of PDFs to flipbooks, uploading 1000 books to the FlipBuilder cloud publishing platform.

Overview Of The Catalogue Market

The catalogue market consists of sales of catalogues by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in marketing as an effective method to motivate buyers and show them the offerings of a company. A catalogue is a type of marketing collateral that lists essential product details, which help buyers to make a purchase decision. These details include product features, descriptions, dimensions, price, weight, availability, color, and customer reviews.

Catalogue Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Paper or Print, Digital

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• By Industry Vertical: Retail and E-commerce, FMCG, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Other Industrial Verticals

• By Geography: The global catalogue market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Akeneo, Drawtify, Flipp Corp., FlippingBook, Flipsnack, Publuu, Collibra, NexTag, Wanderful Media, Showpad Content. , Lucidpress

Catalogue Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides catalogue global market forecast and in-depth catalogue market research. The market report analyzes catalogue global market size, catalogue market growth drivers, catalogue market segments, catalogue global market major players, catalogue market growth across geographies, and catalogue global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

