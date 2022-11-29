The Accent Coach Discusses The Negative Impacts of Social Media
The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, discusses how social media is changing the world of communication
It’s no more about going and knocking on someone’s door, or even ringing them up on the phone, anymore. We don’t have as much face-to-face interaction. A lot of our interaction is done online.”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the last couple of decades, the way people communicate has drastically changed. From Facebook and Instagram to TikTok, there are more online channels of communication than ever before. So, how does this impact society and individuals? Are there negative repercussions?
— Claudette Roche
The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, discusses how social media is changing the world of communication, “It’s no more about going and knocking on someone’s door, or even ringing them up on the phone, anymore. We don’t have as much face-to-face interaction. A lot of our interaction is done online.”
Potentially unsurprisingly, the average American spends about 147 minutes a day on social media, with most individuals checking their phone an average of 159 times per day! Yet, 36% of the population actually spends more time in front of the TV than on social media.
“We are constantly stimulated. It’s actually incredible what our brain is able to handle. But at the same time, I think loneliness might be on the rise with how things are going. A lot of people don’t seek out as much in-person social connection due to this online stimulation and connection,” Roche elaborates.
In fact, research suggests that loneliness is on the rise, correlating with social media usage. “In part, I do believe the loneliness trend isn’t all because of social media but also because of the recent pandemic,” the Accent Coach adds. However, loneliness has actually been on the rise since pre-COVID and reportedly since 2015.
“I think many people can avoid this loneliness by seeking out authentic and in-person connections. And if that brings anxiety, consider learning more about how to interact with people and how to boost your own confidence. Learning skills, like how to give an amazing speech or how to break the ice with new people, can truly go a long way!” Roche says.
The takeaway? Most people should be seeking out in-person connections and potentially putting their phones down for extended durations throughout their day. When it comes down to it, humans need connection, and it’s entirely worthwhile to pursue that.
Claudette Roche
The Accent Coach
+1 818-434-7761
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other