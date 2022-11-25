Smartphones Market is anticipated to increase Revenue from US$ 507.5 billion in 2022 to US$ 982.8 billion in 2031

Smartphone Market

Smartphones Market Segmented By Mobile Vendor, Android, iOS, Windows, Blackberry Operating System

The market for smartphones is anticipated to increase from US$ 507.5 billion in 2021 to US$ 982.8 billion in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over that time period. Rising adoption of smartphones has been driving Internet penetration coupled with an exponentially rising e-Commerce market.

A revised research study by Persistence Market Research on the smartphones market offers a close look at the evolving aspects of the market, as well as the dynamics impacting market growth. The research study focuses on key developments that have made their mark on the market, and other developments that are on the cards. The report talks about various macro- and micro-economic factors responsible for having an in-depth impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Due to the rising trend of e-Commerce and m-Commerce, particularly among the working population, the global market for smartphones is predicted to experience substantial growth over the upcoming years. Some of the main variables influencing worldwide smartphone sales are rising social media subscriptions, expanding Internet penetration, and increased marketing efforts by smartphone companies.

A direct market overview provides the growth scenario and market potential with maximum precision, which is adjudged with suitable assumptions. The report features unique and relevant factors that are likely to have a significant impact on the sales of smartphones during the forecast period. This report includes a detailed and considerable amount of information, which will help new manufacturers and service providers in the most comprehensive manner for better understanding.

Several stakeholders in the market can rely on the data offered in this research study, and delve into pragmatic decision-making. Moreover, information offered in the report also helps new market entrants in expanding their bases in this space.

The report elaborates historical and current trends molding the growth of the Smartphones market. The performance journey of the market has been drawn and analyzed in way that the lucrative side is evident to readers. The competitive landscape presented in the report gives a detailed outlook of the profiles of key companies operating in the market, along with their differential strategies and key focus areas.

Key Players-

• Apple

• Samsung

• Google

• Sony

• Huawei

• Motorola

• Nokia

• Xiaomi

• Vivo

• Oppo

• LG

• HTC

• OnePlus

• Asus

• Microsoft and more

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Smartphones Market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

• By operating system, the Android segment is anticipated to account for a leading market share and is estimated to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.2% through 2031.

• North America is expected to lead the market followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region from 2021 to 2031.

• Mid-range ($200-$500) smartphones will be a dominating segment and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of nearly around 7.5% from 2021 to 2031.

• The market in India is expected to progress at a CAGR of almost 9.5% over the forecast period.

• In the United Arab Emirates, sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of close to 6.6% over the next ten years.

“Increasing Internet penetration, rising consumer disposable income, growing popularity of 5G, and rising demand for foldable smartphones are collectively driving market growth across the world,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Market Segmentation

Persistence Market Research’s study offers a detailed market segmentation, wherein, key segments have been discussed in detail. The segmentation of the market has been offered on the basis of operating system, price range, sales channel, and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the study.

Operating System

Android

iOS

Others

Price Range

Low Range (Below $200)

Mid-Range ($200-$500)

Premium (Above $500)

Sales Channel

Online/e-Commerce

Physical Retail Stores (Offline)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

In August 2020, Xiaomi unveiled its core strategy of ‘Smartphone × AIoT’ for the next decade. Under this strategy, the company has established that smartphones will be the cornerstone of its business while the AIoT platform will build a smart living ecosystem around smartphones, further amplifying Xiaomi’s value.

Key Questions Answered in Report

The research study on the smartphones market offers inclusive insights about the growth of the market in the most comprehensible manner for the better understanding of users. Key insights offered in the report answer some of the most salient questions that assist stakeholders in gauging all emerging possibilities.

How has the smartphones market progressed over the last 5 years?

What are some prominent opportunities in the market?

What are the competitive trends and recent developments in the market?

What are the significant opportunities, challenges, and improvements for market players?

What are the underlying macroeconomic factors impacting demand for smartphones?

How has the market structure developed over the last few years?

