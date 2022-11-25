Social and Emotional Learning Market Size and Share to Grow at a CAGR of 29+% to Hit $9.29 Billion by 2028 Globally

Social and Emotional Learning Market Forecast to 2028

Social and Emotional Learning Market-Industry Analysis with Types, Segments, Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Growth, Top Companies and Forecasts 2022-2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The social and emotional learning market was valued at US$ 1.56 billion in 2021. Proliferation of Computing Across Education Sector Catalyzes Social and Emotional Learning Market Growth. According to a published report by The Insight Partners, titled, “Social and Emotional Learning Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, and Global Analysis By Component (Solutions and Services), Type (Wed-Based and Application), Core Competency (Self-Awareness, Self-Management, Social Awareness, Relationship Skills, and Responsible Decision-Making), End User (Pre-K, Elementary Schools, and Middle & High Schools) and Geography Forecast till 2028,” the global market is projected to reach $9.29Bn by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.



Proliferation of Computing Across Education Sector Catalyzes Social and Emotional Learning Market Growth

Social and emotional learning solutions are increasingly used in schools and colleges to regulate emotions and encourage on-time graduation, aid in college enrollment, and enhance financial earning capability during the later stages of their lives. They also aid in enhancing the overall academic performance, scores, and grades along with supporting the cognitive, social, and mental well-being of students. Substantial growth in the education sectors across the world is one of the key factors leading to a positive outlook in the social and emotional learning market. These solutions can be implemented across areas with weak internet connectivity, and they help develop academic and noncognitive skills in children. As a result, the adoption of social and emotional learning solutions is increasing notably across developed and emerging economies. A surge in the adoption of connected and smart devices in e-learning and rapid digitalization in the education sector further accelerate social and emotional learning market growth.

List of Companies Profiled in the Social and Emotional Learning Market Report are:

Committee for Children, Everfi, Nearpod, Illuminate Education, Panorama Education, Hero K12, Newsela, Playworks, Wings for Kids, Rethink ED and more. Several other major companies were studied and analyzed during this study to get a holistic view of the social and emotional learning market and its ecosystem.



Elementary schools are anticipated to be among the prominent end users of social and emotional learning solutions in the coming years. This segment of end users includes parents, teachers, principals, and legislators, who use social and emotional learning programs and activities to help students develop their academic and social skills. North America holds the highest share of the social and emotional learning market. Most companies in the market in this region have already shifted to digital transformation to compete effectively with each other. In Asia-Pacific, the social and emotional learning market is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate and is expected to grow in the coming years. Increased support & awareness programs initiated by the government towards the importance of social and emotional learning programs in the education curriculum is one of the major factors contributing towards the social and emotional learning market growth in the region. However, higher focus on the academic than additional social and emotional learning programs in emerging nations and lack of proper infrastructure and IT support are expected to limit the social and emotional learning market growth.

Key Findings of Study:

• North America is expected to hold the largest share of the social and emotional learning market during the forecast period.

• The increasing adoption of AI, AR, and VR learning trends in the K-12 sector is offering lucrative opportunities to the social and emotional learning market players.

• The social and emotional learning market is projected to reach US$ 9.29 billion by 2028;

Social and emotional learning is the process of endorsing complete child development through digital solutions and services, and innovative teaching methods. These ways of learning are commonly adopted across elementary, pre-kindergarten, and middle and high school classrooms. Moreover, it promotes better mental wellness, along with intervention and prevention measures boosting the mental health ecosystem across the education sector. Self-regulation, persistence, empathy, self-awareness, and mindfulness are some of the major core competencies involved in social and emotional learning activities and programs. By playing an integral role in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across education sectors, social and emotional learning helps students build a different perspective by embracing similarities as well as differences. It also enhances their ability to build relationships.



