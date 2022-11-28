Cigar and Cigarillo Market to reach over USD 28.0 billion by the year 2030- InsightAce Analytic

Global Cigar & Cigarillo Market info Global Cigar & Cigarillo Market seg

Global cigar and cigarillo market is estimated to reach over USD 28.0 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Cigar and Cigarillo Market: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S., Imperial Brands, Habana's S.A., Drew Estate LLC., Swisher International, Inc., Oettinger Davidoff AG” — Insightace Analytic

Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cigar and Cigarillo Market (By Product Type (Cigars, Cigarillos, and Little Cigars), Flavor (Fruit/Candy, Mint/Menthol, Chocolate, and Others), Price Range (Premium and Mass), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Cigar Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Retailers, and Other Sales Channels))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030"

Cigars and cigarillos are considered a sign of luxury among smokers. Because of the large number of tobacco consumers and the significant growth in the acceptance of cigars and cigarillos, the industry provides significant prospects for manufacturers. Furthermore, rising disposable income has altered consumer purchasing and spending habits, particularly in metropolitan regions. Cigarette taxation is also helping to develop the cigar and cigarillo markets by encouraging more users to switch to these products. Market participants are concentrating on novel flavours, better filtration, and other advancements in cigars and cigarillos. Meanwhile, the expanding smoking tendency has influenced youth demand for cigars and cigarillos. One of the primary drivers cited is rising consumer health consciousness. The growing number of luxury hotels with cigar lounges is likely to drive significant growth in the global industry. Following the worldwide ban on smoking in public places, similar lounges and bars appeared in luxury hotels and restaurants. Increased affluence has increased demand for premium products such as cigars. Meanwhile, celebrities' active advertising of these goods on media platforms also significantly impacts smokers. However, demand for cigars and cigarillos will propel the youth and females due to their strong preference for diverse flavours.

Major Players in the Cigar and Cigarillo Market:

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S.

Imperial Brands

Habana's S.A.

Drew Estate LLC.

Swisher International, Inc.

Oettinger Davidoff AG

Swedish Match AB

Agio Cigars

Gurkha Cigars

El Artiste Cigars

Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG

Dossal Tobacco Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The advent of numerous tastes such as wine, tea, chocolate, and vanilla to hide the bad taste of tobacco is boosting demand among young consumers. Flavored cigars are the most popular type of premium cigar. The expanding brand awareness among the neo-rich, combined with the increased influence of western culture among young consumers, is ascribed to the increased demand. Market participants are concentrating on novel flavors, better filtration, and other advancements in cigars and cigarillos. The increased penetration of low-cost items and an increasing number of young billionaires are likely to boost home usage.

Challenges:

Compared to other tobacco products, the high cost of cigars and cigarillos will likely hinder market expansion during the forecast period. However, a lack of suitable choices and limited promotion due to stringent government bans on tobacco-related product advertising will hinder growth shortly. Rising consumer awareness about living a healthy lifestyle is projected to limit the uptake of such items, stifling market growth. Furthermore, governments worldwide are raising awareness about the dangers of smoking.

Regional Trends:

The North American cigar and cigarillo market are estimated to register a major market share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. Because of the growing number of cigar parlors and lounge culture, the United States is an important market for the cigar and cigarillo industry. It has a significant proportion of female users and is one of the rising markets for cigar and cigarillo manufacturers. As a result, market companies are more focused on producing cigars for ladies with specific upgrades, such as flavored cigars, which will establish a robust trend among females in the United States. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the cigar and cigarillo market. An increased number of female smokers is predicted to drive up the country's demand for cigars and cigarillos. The market penetration of cigar and cigarillo producers and the growing number of young billionaires in China are expected to drive the domestic market for cigars and cigarillos during the next several years.

Segmentation of Cigar and Cigarillo Market-

By Product

• Cigars

• Cigarillos

• Little Cigars

By Flavor

• Fruit/Candy

• Mint/Menthol

• Chocolate

• Others

By Price Range

• Premium

• Mass

By Sales Channel

• Direct Sales

• Cigar Specialty Stores

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Online Retailers

• Other Sales Channels

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

