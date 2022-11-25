The nominated list of the 34th Huading Awards global film satisfaction survey was announced in Los Angeles, and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" won the Winner of Global Film Satisfaction Survey. Both "The Suicide Squad", "Drive My Car ", "Happening ", "Jai Bhim" and "Dune" were nominated for the Best Picture.

Will Smith, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Benedict Cumberbatch, Caleb Landry Jones and Kim Yun Seok competed for the Best Actor, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Sánchez, Renate Reinsve and Kasumi Arimura competed for the Best Actress. The Chinese animation "I Am What I Am" and the Chinese song "Empty World" were nominated for the Best Animated Film and the Best Original Song respectively.

The scope of the 34th Huading Awards with satisfaction survey in global film is for outstanding films around the world from 1 January to 31 December 2021.

The Huading Awards owns a high reputation and popularity around the world. In 2018, the headquarters of Chinese operations was located in Macau, China, the headquarters of Asian operations was located in Hong Kong, China, and the headquarters of global operations was located in Los Angeles, USA, and making Huading Awards as a word-of-mouth award by Global Audience through the remarkable achievement of the three headquarters. Currently, the annual Huading Awards with satisfaction survey in global film is hold in Los Angeles, USA. On 2 June 2014 and 15 December 2016, the 12th and the 21st Huading Awards Global Film Satisfaction Survey release ceremony were held in Los Angeles, USA. Natalie Portman, Hilary Swank, Mel Gibson, Quentin Tarantino, Nicole Kidman, Nicolas Cage, Sylvester Stallone, Orlando Bloom, Halle Berry, Jeremy Renner and other Hollywood stars have attended the Huading Awards.

Since the Covid-19 has not yet been wiped out, the ceremony of 34th Huading Awards with satisfaction survey in global film will not hold on the spot in the United States. After the nominations are announced, the complete list of winners will be released in Los Angeles, USA.

