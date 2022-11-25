VinCSS Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling the Protection of Users, Devices, and Data from Password-related Attacks with Its Robust IAM Security Approach

The simple, flexible, and secure IAM approach mitigates data breach risks and damages, enhances the user experience, optimizes operations, saves on operational costs, and strengthens security.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the Southeast Asian (SEA) passwordless authentication industry and, based on its assessment results, recognizes VinCSS with the 2022 SEA Enabling Technology Leadership Award for passwordless authentication. The company develops passwordless authentication solutions that use the FIDO2 protocol to make them true passwordless solutions, with no primary password needed. The company offers reliable passwordless identity and access management (IAM) solutions that help customers minimize the need for passwords; reduce the friction, complexity, and risks associated with passwords and their related requirements; and increase the operational efficiency of IAM strategies.

VinCSS developed a comprehensive FIDO2 ecosystem to ensure strong or passwordless authentication using seven solutions, encompassing servers, Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud services, transformation services, and software development kits (SDKs). To cater to the rising demand for IoT security, VinCSS's new IoT FIDO Device Onboarding (FDO) solution securely sets up and configures IoT devices automatically. FDO, developed by FIDO Alliance, is an automated onboarding protocol that addresses IoT device security concerns and leverages asymmetric public key cryptography to provide industrial IoT with a fast and secure way to onboard devices to any device management system. This capability makes devices more resistant to attacks by substituting highly secure cryptographic keys for generic password credentials.

According to Anh Tien Vu, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Industry Principal, "The FIDO2 ecosystem enables businesses to address multiple use cases, including eliminating credential replay attacks with user presence checks to prevent malware hacking, providing authentication standard enforcement to ensure supply chain security and addressing authentication redundancy to fast-track and support better compliance and audit requirements."

The solution is user friendly and easily integrates with other products, making it accessible and easy to use. The solution helps companies strengthen their security posture, mitigate data breach risks and damages, enhance the user experience, optimize operations, and save on operational costs by eliminating the need for password resets, device provisioning, and frequent customer support. The solution is suitable for businesses with complex digital infrastructure that need to scale quickly and effectively and various IoT technology applications, such as the following:

Automated factories

Smart cities

Logistics services

Security cameras

Smart cars

"VinCSS is the first company in Vietnam and SEA to produce its FIDO2 ecosystem to promote passwordless IAM solutions. Despite its startup roots, the company is a formidable market player with extensive investment in R&D and industry-leading solutions gaining domestic and global customer adoption," added Vu. With its strong overall performance, VinCSS earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 SEA Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the passwordless authentication industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About VinCSS

VinCSS Internet Security Services JSC, a member of Vingroup JSC, is a leading organization providing cybersecurity and strong Identity & Access Management (IAM) solutions.

VinCSS operates in 4 main areas:

IT Security Services

Identity & Access Management Solutions

IoT Security Solutions

Connected Car Security Services

