Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,977 in the last 365 days.

Author, Musician, and Biomed Researcher Prince Kimera Releases New Song, Scintillate Eyes

Prince Abul Alaqasim Ssemuggala Mulanga Mutatembwa Lukeberwakutta Kimera has been known by many names and taken on many roles in his life. He is well-known as an author, musician, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, historian, builder, and biomedical researcher in both Uganda and the United States.

In musical news, Prince Kimera recently released a new song called Scintillate Eyes. The song is a Bollywood-style love song that tells the story of a young couple who fall in love despite disapproval from outside sources. The couple overcomes the obstacles standing between them because their passion matters more than anything else. The upbeat song has been popular, with more than 10,000 views in the two months since its release.

A man of many talents 

Currently, Prince Kimera is completing his medical degree at Makerere University in Uganda after attending multiple universities in the United States. He won a congressional Medal of Distinction for his part in the development of Brookshire, Texas, and works with numerous charitable institutions benefitting people worldwide. He spends much of his free time writing music, continuing his research, and maintaining historic efforts at the Bunyabukadde Royal Palace Heritage Site of Buganda.

Find his music on multiple platforms

Find Prince Kimera’s music worldwide on multiple digital platforms under the artist name HRH_PRINCe on Amazon Music and YouTube. He also wrote a biographical memoir, Behind Those Eyes — There Are Lots of Stories to Tell by Prince Ssemuggalwa Kimera Nelson, which is available on Amazon.

Music that soothes the mind and inspires thought

Prince Kimera’s song, Scintillate Eyes, tells the story of an Arab Moroccan girl falling in love with a black African boy in the Bollywood style. The couple must persevere despite societal disapproval and other obstacles standing in their way. The song is upbeat and catchy, with attractive visuals throughout the video.

Conclusion

To learn more about Prince Kimera and his music, visit his website or connect with the musician on social media at Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Prince Kimera


Contact Person:

Prince Nelson


Email:Send Email
Country:

United States


Website:https://www.princenelson.us

You just read:

Author, Musician, and Biomed Researcher Prince Kimera Releases New Song, Scintillate Eyes

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.