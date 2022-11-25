Author, Musician, and Biomed Researcher Prince Kimera Releases New Song, Scintillate Eyes

Prince Abul Alaqasim Ssemuggala Mulanga Mutatembwa Lukeberwakutta Kimera has been known by many names and taken on many roles in his life. He is well-known as an author, musician, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, historian, builder, and biomedical researcher in both Uganda and the United States.

In musical news, Prince Kimera recently released a new song called Scintillate Eyes. The song is a Bollywood-style love song that tells the story of a young couple who fall in love despite disapproval from outside sources. The couple overcomes the obstacles standing between them because their passion matters more than anything else. The upbeat song has been popular, with more than 10,000 views in the two months since its release.

A man of many talents

Currently, Prince Kimera is completing his medical degree at Makerere University in Uganda after attending multiple universities in the United States. He won a congressional Medal of Distinction for his part in the development of Brookshire, Texas, and works with numerous charitable institutions benefitting people worldwide. He spends much of his free time writing music, continuing his research, and maintaining historic efforts at the Bunyabukadde Royal Palace Heritage Site of Buganda.

Find his music on multiple platforms

Find Prince Kimera’s music worldwide on multiple digital platforms under the artist name HRH_PRINCe on Amazon Music and YouTube. He also wrote a biographical memoir, Behind Those Eyes — There Are Lots of Stories to Tell by Prince Ssemuggalwa Kimera Nelson, which is available on Amazon.

Music that soothes the mind and inspires thought

Prince Kimera’s song, Scintillate Eyes, tells the story of an Arab Moroccan girl falling in love with a black African boy in the Bollywood style. The couple must persevere despite societal disapproval and other obstacles standing in their way. The song is upbeat and catchy, with attractive visuals throughout the video.

Conclusion

To learn more about Prince Kimera and his music, visit his website or connect with the musician on social media at Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact

Prince Kimera

Prince Nelson

United States