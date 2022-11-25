Juvenile Non Fiction Helps To Alleviate the Stress of Medical Appointments After Suffering a Loss

Xulon Press presents an important topic to help all members of the family seek medical attention with ease.

ST. JAMES, La., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ammy Mae Bhramayana provides readers with a refreshing approach to facing medical appointments in Ally-Mae Goes to the Doctor Today: Perfect Love Casts Out All Fear ($10.99, paperback, 9781662862670; $21.99, hardcover, 9781662862687; $4.99, e-book, 9781662862694).

Attending a doctor appointment can rile the nerves of any adult or child but even more so for a family that suffered a loss. Bhramayana's book draws from the real-life experiences of a mother who overcame her own fear of visiting the doctor's office in the wake of the loss of her child, Emmrick Alexe. By putting her faith in God and refusing to live in fear, Bhramayana was able to set her fear aside and make the tasks at hand as much fun as possible for her other child, little Ally-Mae. Readers of all ages, who struggle with seeing the doctor, will appreciate this book and be inspired by the author's relatable encouragement.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Bhramayana said, "My little Ally-Mae's bravery at her doctors' appointments."

Ammy Mae Bhramayana is from St James, Louisiana and loves raising her children. Austen Tyler, her first child and son lives in Germany where he is pursuing his master's in biomedical engineering. Emmrick Alexei' resides in heaven as her Ally-Mae Rose steadily grows out of toddler hood. Bhramayana loves experiencing the world with her children by taking them to museums, aquariums, zoos, waterparks and other fun activities. Her children inspire her creativity. Bhramayana's worked as a hairstylist for many years, meeting all kinds of people. She holds an associate degree in Human and Health Services. Now her dream is to take all she has learned in life to write additional books. Satoshi (Danny) Waite and his wife Carmelina Waite provided the beautiful illustrations for this book.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Ally-Mae Goes to the Doctor Today: Perfect Love Casts Out All Fear is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

