Historical author, Sally Avery Bermanzohn, releases a first-person retelling of her family's ancestry, Indian Annie: A Grandmother's Story under self-publisher Inks and Bindings

Renowned historical author, Sally Avery Bermanzohn, recently released Indian Annie: A Grandmother's Story – a first-person retelling of her family's ancestry as members of the Chickasaw Nation – under self-publisher Inks and Bindings.

Indian Annie: A Grandmother’s Story is not Sally’s first foray into historical fiction. The dissertation that she penned while at graduate school in New York earning a doctorate in political science evolved into the book, Through Survivors Eyes: From the Sixties to the Greensboro Massacre (Vanderbilt University Press, 2003).

“Much like Through Survivors Eyes, Sally Avery Bermanzohn’s personal account of her family history, Indian Annie: A Grandmother’s Story draws on her grandmother’s life experiences as a 19th century Indian woman and member of the Chickasaw Nation,” explains a representative for Inks and Bindings.

Indian Annie gives readers an in-depth look into a lost chapter in Native American history. It tells the story of a grandmother, Annie, who was born into the Chickasaw Nation, and whose ancestral homeland lies in the deep South. The story goes on to detail how Annie and her family refused to leave their homeland during the Indian Removal of the 1830s. Instead, they opted to hide in their small village in the remote mountains of northwestern Alabama known as Freedom Hills.

“Indian Annie gives voice to the main character, a grandmother, Annie through her nephew Ned. Annie recounts to Ned her village’s survival against the odds, through war, murder, and starving winters, while never forgetting to revel in the good times. The strength of her extended family is the backbone of Annie’s story. Theirs is a spiritual way of life based on strong connections to the earth, and to the myriad local plants and creatures of Alabama. These connections, and the pain and pleasures of a life lived close to nature is palpable through the sensitivity with which Sally recount’s Annie’s story.”

Though raised and partly educated in New York, Sally’s spirit remains strongly rooted in her family’s ancestral homeland and in their quest for recognition. Her social conscience has seen Sally actively participate in the movements for civil rights, women’s equality, and ending the Vietnam War while at college in North Carolina in the 1960s. She has also previously been a community organizer and later a union organizer.

“Sally’s presence at the Greensboro Massacre in 1979 where the Ku Klux Klan attacked demonstrators, killing five people and her husband surviving being shot have no doubt impacted her outlook on life profoundly. I believe these events have given her a level of insight and compassion that are hard won, but that make her historical fiction infinitely relatable,” concludes the representative.

Indian Annie: A Grandmother’s Story is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and the Book Depository. It comes in large print paperback and Amazon Kindle formats.

About the Author

Sally Avery Bermanzohn has her ancestral roots in the South, but she was raised in New York. After school, she headed to North Carolina to attend college, actively participating in 1960s movements for civil rights, women’s equality, and ending the Vietnam War. Post graduating from Duke University, she became a community organizer and later a union organizer. Sally was present at the Greensboro Massacre in 1979 when the Ku Klux Klan attacked demonstrators, killing five people. Her husband survived a bullet wound to his head and arm and is still partially paralyzed. Sally, her husband, and their two daughters later relocated to New York City where she attended graduate school, earning a doctorate in political science. It was here that she penned a dissertation that evolved into the book, Through Survivors Eyes: From the Sixties to the Greensboro Massacre (Vanderbilt University Press, 2003). Sally taught at Brooklyn College for twenty years. Now retired, she lives in Hudson Valley with her husband, cats, and chickens, and writes historical fiction.

About Inks and Bindings

Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of California. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, Inks and Bindings is focused on helping independent authors bring their literary works to life and reach readers across the globe.

