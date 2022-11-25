Author Spins a Meaningful Set of Fictional Stories That Transforms Biblical Messages Relatable to Present Day

Xulon Press presents a Christian teaching that inspires spiritual growth through imaginative narratives based on Bible characters and stories.

NORTH HOLMWOOD, England, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Christine Ginsbury provides readers with refreshing set of Biblical stories written with a modern twist in Transformed By Love ($15.99, paperback, 9781662860881; $7.99, e-book, 9781662860898).

The nine stories presented in Ginsbury's book are fascinating Biblical encounters that people have had with Jesus, as described in the Gospels. Her imagined narrative of the characters will be appreciated by readers as each gives a portrayal of the way of life and practice of religion in first century A.D. Israel. This includes relatable topics of today including lifestyle, disabilities and illnesses and the author's perspective on how those topics would be viewed by Jesus and the love and compassion he would show in return. For every character that Ginsbury writes about, she retains as much of the original narrative of the Gospel writers as possible. Her book also includes a sketch portraying Jesus' attitude to children and two poems further depicting the author's perception of the nature of Jesus' love and compassion for mankind.

"I was inspired to write the book because of my curiosity about the lives of the people in the Biblical stories," said Ginsbury. "I wanted to make them relatable to people today by giving an understanding of how they would have lived their lives in First Century Israel. It is my hope that readers will capture the sense of how much Jesus loves everyone and the difference it makes to be in a relationship with Him."

Christine Ginsbury grew up in a Christian environment and is the daughter of a pastor. She holds a degree in Theology and began work as a teacher of Religious Education. However, having studied Theology at a liberal university, she lost her way spiritually until she experienced an epiphany when she was thirty-five years old, that caused her to recommit her life to Christ. As a trained teacher of speech and drama, she directed plays with children. She also trained as a dyslexia teacher. She is now retired and currently lives in Surrey with her husband, David, and their two dogs, Laycie and Skip. Ginsbury enjoys reading and theater in addition to teaching children with special needs even in her retirement.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Transformed By Love is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

