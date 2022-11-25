Site Sidekick is currently available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

Construction and mechanical assistance at the tap of a button.

MACON, Ga., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At last, Site Sidekick is here. Andy Lee teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Site Sidekick.

Andy's vision for Site Sidekick came along when trying to create an app where retired technicians who are still knowledgeable in their prior profession but can no longer do the heavy lifting could offer their expertise to those in need and make money. Side sidekick allows you to receive professional help at the tap of a button via chat or video call.

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

Easy log-in with Facebook or email

View and adjust settings to your personal preference

Request help from professionals

Use in-app messaging to receive help

Video call with professionals to receive the most accurate information

Visit sitesidekickapp.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact: Site Sidekicks LLC

Phone: (478) 662-8907

Facebook: Site Sidekick

Instagram: @SiteSidekickApp

Twitter: @SiteSidekickApp

Download the app from the App Store (iOS):

Apple App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/site-sidekick/id1622601104

Google Play App Store

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.sitesidekick

Media Contact

Andy Lee, The Appineers, (478) 662-8907, admin@theappineers.com

SOURCE The Appineers