Site Sidekick is currently available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

MACON, Ga., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At last, Site Sidekick is here. Andy Lee teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Site Sidekick.
Andy's vision for Site Sidekick came along when trying to create an app where retired technicians who are still knowledgeable in their prior profession but can no longer do the heavy lifting could offer their expertise to those in need and make money. Side sidekick allows you to receive professional help at the tap of a button via chat or video call.
The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:
Easy log-in with Facebook or email
View and adjust settings to your personal preference
Request help from professionals
Use in-app messaging to receive help
Video call with professionals to receive the most accurate information
