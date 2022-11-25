Juvenile Fiction Presented in Poetry Format Delights Young Readers

Xulon Press presents a wonderful Christian and family focused themed story to be enjoyed by children of all ages.

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Bessie T. Wilkerson provides reading entertainment to young readers in When I Was Younger ($25.99, paperback, 9781662845383; $35.99, hardcover, 9781662845390; $9.99, e-book, 9781662845406).

Bessie T. Wilkerson penned a wonderful story in a refreshing poem format to be read and appreciated by all members of the family. She takes young readers on a journey back to a time of the earliest learning about the world and family, and shows how the learning continues with each passing year, knowledge that will be shared with generations to come. Topics generate from baby's discovering their fingers and toes, picking up anything and everything found on the floor, and gradually to walking, talking and eating, and most importantly, learning about God.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Wilkerson said, " My inspiration comes from the Holy Spirit."

Bessie "Terry" Wilkerson is an ordained minister who resides in Massachusetts with her adult children. She holds a Master of Education degree in Psychological Studies from Cambridge College. For more than three decades, Wilkerson has worked in the Early Childhood Education/Human Services field. She is a PK (preacher's kid) who loves the Lord. She delights in singing, traveling and being outdoors. Wilkerson has written several impressive children's books. Her first book, The Hungry Squirrel, was published in 2015. She can be available at your next event for seminars, books readings and book signings. Sherry A. Mitcham illustrated this beautiful book.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. When I Was Younger is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Bessie T. Wilkerson, Salem Author Services, (857) 212-1848, booksbybessie8@gmail.com

