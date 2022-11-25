Submit Release
News Search

There were 850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,977 in the last 365 days.

Juvenile Fiction Presented in Poetry Format Delights Young Readers

Xulon Press presents a wonderful Christian and family focused themed story to be enjoyed by children of all ages.

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Bessie T. Wilkerson provides reading entertainment to young readers in When I Was Younger ($25.99, paperback, 9781662845383; $35.99, hardcover, 9781662845390; $9.99, e-book, 9781662845406).

Bessie T. Wilkerson penned a wonderful story in a refreshing poem format to be read and appreciated by all members of the family. She takes young readers on a journey back to a time of the earliest learning about the world and family, and shows how the learning continues with each passing year, knowledge that will be shared with generations to come. Topics generate from baby's discovering their fingers and toes, picking up anything and everything found on the floor, and gradually to walking, talking and eating, and most importantly, learning about God.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Wilkerson said, " My inspiration comes from the Holy Spirit."

Bessie "Terry" Wilkerson is an ordained minister who resides in Massachusetts with her adult children. She holds a Master of Education degree in Psychological Studies from Cambridge College. For more than three decades, Wilkerson has worked in the Early Childhood Education/Human Services field. She is a PK (preacher's kid) who loves the Lord. She delights in singing, traveling and being outdoors. Wilkerson has written several impressive children's books. Her first book, The Hungry Squirrel, was published in 2015. She can be available at your next event for seminars, books readings and book signings. Sherry A. Mitcham illustrated this beautiful book.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. When I Was Younger is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Bessie T. Wilkerson, Salem Author Services, (857) 212-1848, booksbybessie8@gmail.com

SOURCE Salem Author Services

You just read:

Juvenile Fiction Presented in Poetry Format Delights Young Readers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.