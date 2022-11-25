Authentic View of Both the Expected and Unexpected Challenges of a Career in Christian Ministry

Xulon Press presents a must-have pastoral resource for anyone currently fulfilling, planning or interested in a vocation.

BARNEGAT, N.J., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Richard A. Borg provides the next generation of ministry leaders with an eye-opening view of ministry in A Field Guide To Pastor Watching: A Rare View of Their Life and Work Between Sunday Appearances ($15.49, paperback, 9781662860317; $6.99, e-book, 9781662860324).

With more than 50 years of local church ministry experience, Borg is certainly qualified to answer the question, "So, what's it really like to be a pastor?" His book aims to enlighten all who are currently in ministry, considering a vocation or teaching theology to future pastors. This field guide takes the topic of ministry to a whole new level as it brims with authentic, true stories describing the expected and unexpected when working in churches. Among the most powerful Divine interventions and spiritually and emotionally draining situations, Borg sprinkles in humorous stories, as well. His interpretation of ministry is transparent, a tell-all book that will prepare anyone pursuing a call to ministry, especially young ministry leaders, touting the unpredictable reality of the calling. Topics range from maintaining a healthy marriage and unique family lifestyle, earning respect and trust, learning self-awareness, multi-tasking and more.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Borg said, "General ignorance of non-pastors of the calling, ministries and personal life of local church pastors."

Borg holds a Bachelor of Science in Theology from Nyack College and a Master of Arts from Denver Seminary. For 50 years, he has lived a life-time career in church ministry as a pastor, church planter and denomination leader. He's authored many resources for discipleship, funding church construction and personal coaching for pastors. These resources are available at no cost at http://www.branchesinthevine.com. He and his wife, Sharon, enjoy their married children and spouses along with eight grandsons who all live nearby. Borg also enjoys reading, writing, sports and antique collecting and restoration. He is also the author of the book, The Chief Steward: How to Lead Your Congregation to Excel in Financial Stewardship.

A Field Guide To Pastor Watching: A Rare View of Their Life and Work Between Sunday Appearances is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

