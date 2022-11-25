If You've Met Jesus But Don't Know What To Do Next, You've Come To The Right Place

Xulon Press presents valuable instruction in the next steps after salvation.

BACLIFF, Texas, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Laci B. Godwin encourages new Christians in their early growth in So You Met Jesus, Now What? ($10.99, paperback, 9781662861055; $4.99, e-book, 9781662861062).

Learning about God's great gift of salvation and accepting Christ as your personal Savior is an incredible, life-changing step. So life-changing, that it can be a little overwhelming at first! No worries, because Godwin has anticipated the struggle and is here to hold your hand for these first few steps of your new life as a believer.

"Hopefully, you find the tools you will need to walk through the trails of this world today inside. I am excited to take this journey with you!" said Godwin.

Laci Godwin is, first and foremost, a daughter of the Most High God! She also holds a B.S. in Biochemistry, is a wife, mother of three boys, bonus mom to two girls, and furmom to two pups. And now, Godwin gets to add author to that list! She began writing So You Met Jesus when she felt the Lord call her to write a book for new believers after witnessing a new believer struggle with the "What now?" after salvation. Now she listens for God's call and writes as often as possible.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. So You Met Jesus, Now What? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

