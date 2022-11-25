Our Heavenly Father Employs A Multitude Of Ways To Speak To Our Hearts

Xulon Press presents a collection of inspirational short stories.

RICHMOND, Texas, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sharon McDougle offers fictional stories with real-life applications in Divine Encounters: A Collection of Inspirational Stories ($13.49, paperback, 9781662863097; $5.99, e-book, 9781662863103).

God has blessed McDougle's life abundantly, and she has taken some of those "divine encounters" and crafted them into these stories. Others were inspired by stories told to her by some of the amazing people she has been privileged to know. All were chosen to encourage others to know Him and to make Him known.

"The stories are designed with the dreamer in all of us in mind. See yourself in the world of the characters and envision life through their eyes," said McDougle.

Sharon McDougle is a recent widow and mother of seven children who has been a Bible teacher, home educator, Sunday school and Vacation Bible school teacher. She earned an Associate's degree from the University of Phoenix and is currently completing a Bachelor's from LUO. McDougle lives with her youngest daughter, four cats and three dogs in Texas.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Divine Encounters is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

