If You Have Never Thought Of The Prophet Isaiah And Revival In The Same Sentence, Think Again!

TYLER, Texas, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Lisa M. Villarreal encourages readers to dig deep and meet God face-to-face in 66 Days to Personal Revival: A Daily Study of Isaiah ($17.49, paperback, 9781662862106; $8.99, e-book, 9781662862113).

In each day of this devotional, Villarreal focuses on a chapter of the book of Isaiah, sharing her personal insight along with historical context, prayer and reflection, leaving space for the reader to add his or her own thoughts and words about the day's reading.

"If you fervently desire true revival, you know that the road won't be easy. The blessings God has in store for us, though, are worth the journey," said Villarreal.

Lisa M. Villarreal has been ordained in both the Assemblies of God and the Church of God. She has been in ministry since 1988, starting as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, then young adult pastor, and is currently a women's leader/women's conference speaker and preaching to congregations. She is bi-vocational, spending her days as a director at her local hospital, after more than 30 years in the medical field. She holds a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration, and a Master's of Science degree in Healthcare Administration.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. 66 Days to Personal Revival is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

