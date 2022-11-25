If We Want To Defend Our Faith, We Must Understand Others' Point Of View

Xulon Press presents logical explanations of religious concepts.

HYATTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Subodh K. Pandit brings clarity to hazy ideas about religion and God in Reality of the Christian Faith: A Short Logical Treatise Based on Science and Philosophy ($17.49, paperback, 9781662863011; $8.99, e-book, 9781662863028).

Although Dr. Pandit's professional specialty is in Internal Medicine, he has spent a lot of time on university campuses speaking with students about religion. Using these debates, alongside his personal experience and diverse background, he is able to discuss issues such as God's existence, evolution and relativism, as well as compare the five great world religions (Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism, Judaism and Christianity) in a logical and educated fashion.

"The information is clear and credible, and the arguments are lucid and compelling. They have been tested and tried at various intellectual levels over decades. The conclusions, even if not believed, are difficult to overturn, and provide a stable mental base and true hope in a hopeless world," said Pandit.

Subodh K. Pandit completed his medical studies and worked in various hospitals in India before moving to the USA, where he taught in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Oklahoma. He then worked as an ER doctor until his retirement. He has interacted with students on such well-known institutions as Harvard, MIT, Duke, Georgia Tech, Michigan Tech, Texas A&M, University of Florida to name a few.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Reality of the Christian Faith is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

