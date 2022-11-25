Permanent Court of Arbitration’s office opens in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, November 25 -

HÀ NỘI — A representative office of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) was inaugurated in Hà Nội on Thursday morning, making it PCA’s fifth office outside the headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and PCA Secretary-General Marcin Czepelak cut the ribbons to inaugurate the office.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sơn congratulated the PCA on its official inauguration, which realises the commitments of the two sides in Protocol 2021.

He said Việt Nam highly appreciates the role of PCA as an international dispute settlement body. The body has effectively and positively settled disputes among countries and between countries and organisations, ensuring compliance with international laws and contributing to the maintenance of international peace and security.

Việt Nam's support for PCA office’s establishment demonstrates the country's strong commitment to promoting multilateralism, upholding the United Nations Charter and principles of international laws, including the peaceful settlement of international disputes, he said.

He expressed his hope that the Hà Nội representative office will bring PCA closer to countries in the region, creating conditions for other countries, organisations and individuals to access PCA dispute settlement services amid growing demands.

He hoped through the office operation, the two sides will foster cooperation in training international legal experts and strengthening the capacity of Vietnamese officials, civil servants and lawyers.

PCA General Secretary Marcin Czepelak said the opening of the PCA representative office in Hà Nội is an important milestone in the extensive and effective partnership over the years.

This is an important step in the integration process of Việt Nam, demonstrating the role and position of Việt Nam as an active and responsible member of the international community, actively promoting compliance with international laws and peaceful settlement of disputes, he said.

He showed his admiration and appreciation for Việt Nam's development even during the COVID-19 pandemic while expressing his gratitude for the active support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and personally Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn as well as the cooperation of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands.

He believed that the office will conduct effective activities, contributing to maintaining and enhancing the PCA image and commitment as a mechanism that can be "permanently accessible", especially for regional countries, organisations and individuals.

Besides the office in Hà Nội which is located at 48A Trần Phú Street, PCA has offices in Mauritius, Buenos Aires (Argentina), Singapore and Vienna (Austria).

The representative office in Hà Nội has the function of administrative management, providing free trial venues and meeting rooms for international cases administered by the PCA.

Việt Nam joined the PCA in 2012 by signing in the 1907 Hague Convention for the Pacific Settlement of International Disputes.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been assigned by the Government to discuss and promote activities with the PCA on the opening of the representative office since 2014. The two sides signed the Host Country Agreement in 2014 and Protocol 2021 on this issue. — VNS