Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2028

Pfizer, Inc. And Merck & Co., Inc - Notable Market Players in Carbapenem-based Antibiotics Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antibiotics that have base of carbapenems are type of atypical β-lactam antibiotics that have broader antibacterial activities. These antibiotics can act against many gram-positive, gram-negative aerobic, anaerobic bacteria. Additionally, these antibiotics are stable to most β-lactamases and hence, are indicated as empiric monotherapy for various serious conditions such as neutropenic infections and intra-abdominal infections.

The carbapenem based antibiotics market size is projected to reach US$ 5,346.62 million by 2028 from US$ 3,964.57 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors and trends impacting the carbapenem based antibiotics market and focuses on prominent players and their game-changing strategies.

The rising prevalence of gram-negative bacterial infections and the increasing production of generics drugs drive the market growth. However, the tedious and expensive process for the development of antibiotics hampers the market growth.

Leading companies operating in the market have undertaken various organic growth strategies in the market. The carbapenem-based antibiotics market is majorly comminated by GlaxoSmithKline Pfizer Inc.; Savior Lifetec; Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Gland Pharma Limited; Aurobindo Pharma Ltd; Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd; Iterum Therapeutics plc; ACS Dobfar S.p.A, and Spero Therapeutics amongst others. The companies have been implementing various strategies that have helped their growth and, in turn, brought about several breakthroughs and transitions in the industry. The companies have utilized organic strategies such as launches, expansion, and product approvals. Moreover, the market players have also deployed several utilized inorganic strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Below are the major growth strategies undertaken by the players operating in the global carbapenem-based antibiotics market:

In January 2022, Spero Therapeutics received Priority Review designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and confirmed the acceptance for substantive review of the New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for tebipenem HBr oral tablets for treatment in adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis, caused by susceptible microorganisms.

In September 2021, Iterum Therapeutics plc announced that the Company held a Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the third quarter of 2021 to talk about the steps required for potential resubmission of the New Drug Application (NDA) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI). Later in July, the company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA requesting additional data to support approval of oral sulopenem for the treatment of adult women with a uUTI.

In February 2022, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd entered partnership with its parent company Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd to launch phase 1 study in the U.S. on a new drug candidate ("KSP-1007") for carbapenem-resistant bacterial infections. The launch was a result of a joint research project between Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and the Kitasato Institute in Japan.

In July 2020, Pfizer Inc. announced its pledge to invest USD 100 million to the new Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Action Fund, launched by the company to help address the significant global public health need for new antibiotics due to the rapid rise of antibiotic-resistant infections.

